‘Would be a really smart signing’ – Cardiff City enter transfer chase for Portsmouth star: The verdict

Cardiff City are interested in signing Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, according to Wales Online.

Pompey are preparing for another season in League One after missing out on a top-six finish this term, and they could now be set to lose one of their key players.

Curtis has scored 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions this season, chipping in with an impressive 10 assists from out wide.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored 40 goals and added 31 assists in 142 games for Pompey since joining from Derry City in 2018.

He penned a long-term deal at Fratton Park back in February 2020, but Cardiff are now said to be showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

Here, we discuss the Bluebirds’ interest in the winger…

Chris Thorpe

I think Curtis would be a great addition for Cardiff as he is really eager to try his hand at a higher level after thriving for Pompey.

He’s certainly a player that’s needed particularly after the departure of Junior Hoilett recently.

He will add pace, directness and a good eye for goal to what is an already talented attacking arsenal in South Wales.

Oh the other hand he has also struck me as a player who has a few attitude problems and that could be something that Mick McCarthy may struggle to get on top off if he brought the winger to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Behaviours such as throwing his boots and refusing to shake the manager’s hand when being substituted have certainly raised a few eyebrows in the season just gone.

He won’t come cheap but I’m sure the Bluebirds have the financial muscle required to pull off a deal for the Irishman this summer.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a really smart signing.

Ronan Curtis has had a really good season in League One with Portsmouth after scoring 14 goals and creating 10 more.

In truth, the 25-year-old is a player who deserves to be in the Championship, but unfortunately that’s not something that looks likely to happen with Pompey – at least in the short-term.

Mick McCarthy is desperate for at least one new winger this summer with Junior Hoilett and Sheyi Ojo moving on and I think that Curtis would bring the perfect blend of talent, work rate and crucially, end-product to the team.

He’s bound to be in the Championship next term and I can’t think of anywhere better than Cardiff for him to play.

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart signing for Cardiff City.

With both Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson set to return to Liverpool at the end of their loan spells, Mick McCarthy needs some attacking reinforcements and Curtis would be just that.

The 25-year-old has proven he’s deserving of a chance to prove himself in the Championship over the past few seasons – adding 40 goals and 31 assists since his arrival in 2018.

McCarthy has made Cardiff more structured and harder to beat but the addition of more firepower should be high on their list of priorities this summer.

In that sense, signing Curtis looks a shrewd bit of business.