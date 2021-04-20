‘Would be a really smart capture’ – Watford eyeing summer transfer swoop for Premier League man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford could be offered the chance to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow according to The Sunday Mirror (18th April, page 62).

It is claimed that the Hornets are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Ben Foster during the summer transfer window, with Darlow potentially being available.

The Newcastle goalkeeper has found regular minutes hard to come by with the Magpies this season, having made 26 appearances in all competitions for Steve Bruce’s side.

Watford are well-placed to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, with Xisco Munoz’s side currently sat second in the Championship table.

They could be looking to add to their squad in the summer transfer window, as they look to avoid dropping back into the Championship under Munoz’s management.

But would Darlow be a good addition for Watford ahead of the 2021/22 season?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

This seems like a really smart move from Watford.

He may not be Newcastle’s number one but Darlow did a fantastic job when he was brought in due to injury.

He’s proven he’s good enough to be a Premier League goalkeeper and Watford are on course to secure promotion this term.

I think Ben Foster’s time might be up, so signing Darlow as cover and competition for Bachmann looks a really smart bit of business.

He shouldn’t cost too much either, so it’s pretty low risk!

Ben Wignall:

I think this would be a really smart capture for Watford if they can get him for the reported price of £6 million.

Ben Foster is 38 years old now and after picking up an injury has lost his place in the line-up to Daniel Bachmann, so it’s clear that it’s a position that could be strengthened somewhat.

Bachmann is a decent stopper himself, but Darlow would represent a real upgrade based on what we’ve seen of him for Newcastle this season.

The 30-year-old got a lot of minutes under his belt when Martin Dubravka was injured but now he’s back on the bench, Darlow may be looking for a way out and Watford could surely provide him with the first-team football he deserves.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be an excellent signing for Watford to make in the summer, with Darlow having a lot of quality and having shown he can be a strong performer at the highest level when given the chance to have a consistent run in a side.

As far as potential long-term replacements for Ben Foster go, it would be difficult to find someone as good as Darlow that would be made available by their club. It does seem like Newcastle are going to be willing to allow him to leave the club.

Foster is still clearly a very able performer, but he is entering the latter part of his career now and the Hornets do have to start to think about a potential successor. Darlow certainly seems to fit the bill in that regard and it could be an astute move to get him into the club.

However, it depends on whether Watford would be signing him with the intention to play him straight away because he might be reluctant to sit on the bench behind Foster.