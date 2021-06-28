‘Would be a really smart addition’ – Nottingham Forest set sights on recently promoted star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on a deal to sign Watford midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, according to Football Insider.

Zinckernagel only signed for the Hornets back in January 2021, and went on to play his part in their promotion-winning campaign last term, under the management of Xisco Munoz.

The midfielder made 21 appearances in total for Watford, and chipped in with one goal and five assists in all competitions, as they finished second in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest are believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to sign him though, as Chris Hughton looks to add strength in depth to his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds endured a frustrating season last term, as they finished 17th in the second tier standings, and The City Ground faithful will be eager to see much-needed improvement next season.

We ask our Football League World writers whether they think Zinckernagel would be a good addition for Nottingham Forest this summer or not.

Adam Jones:

Glenn Murray may not have been in scintillating form for Forest last year – but his retirement will still be a big blow to Chris Hughton who enjoyed much success with the 37-year-old at Brighton.

Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor were also not in the best goalscoring form last season, so they definitely need a man who can come in and change that with a reliable man in Murray gone. With Philip Zinckernagel, they have a creative wide player who can help the duo to get back in top form.

From their days at other clubs, we know both Grabban and Taylor can be prolific when they want to be but they need the service and the confidence to do it.

Having Zinckernagel on the pitch will give them that confidence because they know he has the flair and creative ability to put several chances on a plate for them – so when they do miss chances – they know it won’t be their last of the game.

Forest can only hope the Dane will be deemed surplus to requirements at Vicarage Road so they can negotiate a cut-price deal. If they can, he will be worth every penny. And depending on this price tag, it’s one Hughton should look to get over the line.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great move for Nottingham Forest.

Philip Zinckernagel is a player who endured a difficult first season in England with Watford, however there’s an argument for saying that that could have been down to the level of competition in their squad.

The Danish winger is clearly a talent after racking up six goal involvements in 21 appearances and that tally will only improve if he’s seen as a first team regular.

A move to the City Ground could be the perfect platform to allow him to kick on and I think that playing under Chris Hughton could be ideal in getting the best from the 26-year-old.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be a very good signing for Nottingham Forest this summer with the attacker a player that has already managed to adapt to English football now having spent the second half of last season with Watford. Zinckernagel was not a guaranteed starter for the Hornets but he still produced some impressive displays and was involved in six league goals.

Forest are going to have to add to their attacking creativity and Zinckernagel seems to be the perfect kind of signing for them to make. He would be able to add more pace and trickery to their options in the final third and you could see him providing a lot of quality service for Forest’s attackers.

Given he was not a guaranteed starter for Watford in the Championship, he might be convinced to join Forest and be handed the chance to be a crucial player for a side that are aiming to challenge for promotion next term. Chris Hughton has shown he can get the best out of such players in the past and he would likely be able to do that with the attacker.

If Zinckernagel arrives at Forest then it would be a really smart addition to the squad and one for them to get excited about because he could add that extra attacking spark that they need.