‘Would be a really smart addition’ – Ipswich Town register interest in signing 31-year-old: The verdict

Ipswich Town are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

Amos is out of contract with Charlton at the end of this month, and is now being targeted by Paul Cook’s men ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The shot-stopper has been with the Addicks since 2019, and made 48 appearances for them in total last season, as they finished seventh in the League One table, narrowly missing out on a top six finish.

Charlton are believed to still be in talks with some out of contract players over potential new deals, but no agreement has been reached with Amos as of yet.

Ipswich Town finished ninth in the League One table themselves in the 2020/21 season, and are evidently keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department in the near future.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Ipswich’s interest in signing Amos this summer, and whether he’d be a good addition to Paul Cook’s side or not.

Phil Spencer:

This would be a really smart addition for Ipswich Town.

Paul Cook is clearly looking to build a team that can push for promotion next term and if they’re to manage that then they’ll need an equal blend of youth and experience.

Ben Amos has heaps of experience in the EFL and at 31 years of age he still has plenty of his best years ahead of him.

He was wonderful for Charlton Athletic last term and with his contract expiring it seems like a great chance to sign a player like him for nothing.

His experience could be crucial for Ipswich next term and so I think Ipswich should do all that they can to get this done.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a smart signing for Ipswich.

It’s pretty clear that Paul Cook wants a new number one going into next season and Amos would arrive with a very good pedigree. He proved with Charlton last season that he can be a top performer in League One, and having an experienced, safe pair of hands in goal would benefit Ipswich.

As we know, the goalkeeper is such a crucial position and it’s vital that the Tractor Boys get this decision right in the market. And, whilst Amos does have aspects of his game that he can improve, he is realistically as good an option as they could get.

So, there’s not much to moan about from Ipswich’s perspective and this would continue their impressive transfer window if they can secure an agreement with the former Manchester United youngster.

Ned Holmes:

This could be a fantastic signing for the Tractor Boys.

I’m not convinced Tomas Holy is the keeper they need if they want to secure automatic promotion in the 2021/22 campaign, so they need to be signing some competition at the least.

Landing Amos would be a really shrewd bit of business, particularly given he’s set to leave Charlton on a free.

The 31-year-old proved last season that he’s a quality and consistent performer at League One level.

That is exactly what Ipswich need and in a summer where money may be tight, this would continue Mark Ashton’s strong start as CEO.