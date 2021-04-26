‘Would be a really positive signing’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing move for influential star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey according to a report from Football Insider.

Dempsey has been a regular for the Gills since signing for them in the summer of 2020, and has made 42 appearances in total for the League One side, and has chipped in with eight goals and five assists.

He’s played his part in the club’s strong season to date, as Gillingham are currently sat tenth in the League One table, as they head into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

Nottingham Forest are clearly keen to add to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with the Reds enduring a tricky season this term.

The Reds are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and are 12 points clear of the relegation zone, which will make for pleasing reading for the City Ground faithful, as they had previously been in danger of dropping into the bottom-three earlier this season.

But would Dempsey be a good signing for Chris Hughton’s side in the summer transfer window?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

This would be a really positive signing for Forest and it’s the type of direction they need to head in.

First and foremost, goals have been a problem for them this season, so whilst they will look to bring in a striker this summer, they could also do with some from midfield.

It remains to be seen whether they can lure James Garner back on loan from Manchester United next season, so there would be scope to bring in another central midfielder if they failed to do so.

It would also signal a change of direction. Dempsey is a young, unproven midfielder looking to prove himself, whilst the likes of Harry Arter and Jack Colback arrived on big money last season and are at the end of their careers.

It’d be a positive start to the summer if he joined.

Ben Wignall:

Dempsey is definitely the kind of signing that Forest should be making instead of experienced names on big wages.

I recall the tweets from Forest fans back in January when it was revealed that the club had been watching Ben Whiteman from Doncaster Rovers and their fans wanted him in immediately – of course he went to Preston North End but Dempsey would be a similar kind of signing.

The Gillingham man is more forward-thinking, scoring eight times in League One but also shows leadership qualities which is why Steve Evans handed him the armband after he signed.

Dempsey has a small amount of Championship experience from his time at Huddersfield as a youngster and he definitely deserves another chance at this level – at the quoted price of £750,000 it would be sensible business for Forest.

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Nottingham Forest quiz?

1 of 20 What year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1863 1864 1865 1868

George Dagless:

It’s certainly worth a look.

He’s obviously not going to break the bank given his situation at Gillingham and I think you’re looking at a player that is only heading one way career-wise.

He’s getting towards his best years as a player so he’ll want to be featuring at as high a level as possible and Forest obviously provide him with that opportunity.

He’s got a decent number of goals this season from midfield for Gills and I do think he is the sort of player that Forest should be looking at this summer; players with a point to prove and that are particularly hungry to show what they can do.