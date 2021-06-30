‘Would be a really good move’ – Charlton Athletic leading striker transfer race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are leading the race to sign striker Paul Mullin this summer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Mullin scored 32 league goals last season to fire Cambridge United to promotion from League Two, but is now a free agent after rejecting the offer of a new deal with the club.

Now it seems as though that could be to Charlton’s advantage, with this latest report claiming that the Addicks are in pole position to sign the 26-year-old, after enquiring about his availability.

So would Mullin be a good signing for Charlton? And is he a player they need to bring to The Valley?

We put those questions to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a really good move for Charlton Athletic.

Paul Mullin was simply brilliant for Cambridge United last season after scoring 32 goals for the club in League Two to help them to automatic promotion.

Life in League One clearly awaits but with the Addicks he’ll have the chance to challenge at the top end of the table.

As part of Nigel Adkins’ side the player will have plenty of service and so would be in a good position to try and replicate last season’s goal tally.

Charlton could be the ideal place to help him kick on and so I’d be a big fan of this deal if it was to come off.

Did these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Charlton?

1 of 20 Did Darren Pratley score for the club? Yes No

George Dagless

I think it’s worth doing.

Mullin enjoyed a top season last year for Cambridge United and though the U’s have stepped up into League One I think he could go further and at least now join a side that is going to be up near the sharp end of the third tier table.

Charlton need to add attackers after Chuks Aneke’s departure and the thought of Mullin potentially linking up with Jayden Stockley should be enough to get Charlton fans pretty excited.

Both will be itching to get going if Mullin does join, and we’ll have to just wait and see if the Addicks can do it.

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking with this one.

Mullin has shown that he can score goals consistently in the EFL, having netted 32 league goals for Cambridge United in their promotion-winning campaign last term.

But he’s set to depart on a free transfer this summer, and he won’t be short of offers this summer it seems.

A move to Charlton could work for all parties involved as well, as the Addicks need additional strength in depth in that area of their team.

With Chuks Aneke recently departing the club, depth is needed for Nigel Adkins’ side heading into the new league campaign.

If Mullin can replicate a similar performance in front of goal for Charlton, then the Addicks will surely have a real chance of winning promotion into the Championship this term.