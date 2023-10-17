This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Daniel Ayala could be on the verge of joining a new club after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of the previous campaign.

According to Bristol Live, the former Rovers defender is currently on trial with League One side Bristol Rovers.

The Spaniard spent three seasons at Ewood Park before departing at the end of his contract during the summer.

The centre back has yet to find a new club, and is currently available as a free agent.

Free agents can still be registered to new teams outside of the transfer window, allowing Rovers to take a look at the 32-year-old.

Would Daniel Ayala be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

FLW’s Bristol Rovers fan pundit Steve Hutson believes that this could be a smart move by the third division outfit.

He has cited a lack of defensive options as one key aspect behind why this would be a great signing for Joey Barton’s squad.

“From what I know about him, it seems like he would be a really good addition to the squad,” Hutson told Football League World.

“Another one with experience at a higher level and a centre back.

“Rovers really are short of centre backs at the moment, having been depleted by injuries and letting James Connolly go out on loan.

“So if we can get some more options in at centre back, and for that option to be somebody who has the experience of Ayala, it would be a really good move for Rovers.”

Rovers are in their second campaign back in League One, having cemented their position at this level with a 17th place finish last year.

Barton’s side are aiming to improve on that position this year, and currently sit 15th in the standings.

The Pirates are five points adrift of the play-off places after the opening 11 games, although they have games in hand over some of their league rivals.

Rovers have won just one of their last three league meetings, falling down the table in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Ayala will commit his future to Rovers, or if the League One side will make a contract offer for the defender.

Ayala struggled for consistent game time during his time in Lancashire, with injury issues hampering his progress.

He featured 56 times in the league across three seasons for Blackburn.

Should Bristol Rovers offer Daniel Ayala a contract?

Ayala’s fitness issues are definitely a concern, especially given Rovers already have enough on the treatment room table as it is.

However, a defender of his experience being added to the dressing room could be quite a smart move for the club.

Ayala can still compete to a solid level when available, so he would be a good addition to the team if he can remain fit.

Given he’s a free agent, there is little risk to offering him a contract and getting back to playing should be an enticing enough offer for Ayala at this stage.