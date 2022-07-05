“Would be a really good capture” – Bristol Rovers fan pundit makes James Norwood transfer claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers will be looking to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign when they take on Forest Green Rovers on July 30th.

Since securing promotion to League One earlier this year, the Gas have made some alterations to their squad.

As well as parting ways with a number of players, Rovers have made four signings this summer/

Jordan Rossiter, James Gibbons, James Connolly and John Marquis are all set to feature for Joey Barton’s side next season after sealing permanent moves to the Memorial Stadium.

Having already bolstered their attacking options by swooping for Marquis, Rovers may now switch their focus to sealing a deal for James Norwood.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Gas are in advanced talks to sign the forward who is currently a free-agent.

Released by Ipswich Town in May, Norwood managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions for the club in the third-tier during his time at Portman Road.

Rovers could face competition for Norwood from other League One clubs as Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle have all been touted as potential suitors.

Making reference to the forward, FLW’s Bristol Rovers fan pundit Charlie Hayne has admitted that he believes that Norwood would be a good addition to the club’s squad as he is a natural finisher.

Speaking to FLW, Hayne said: “Yeah I think Norwood would be a really good signing.

“I think he’s the sort of striker we need with that experience and he’s still at a really good age.

“He’s just that natural finisher, that fox in the box.

“I think it would be a really, really good capture for us this summer, especially on a free.”