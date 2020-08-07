‘Would be a really clever signing’ – Middlesbrough eye up prolific striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering a move for free-agent Armand Gnanduillet, as per Football Insider.

Neil Warnock is looking to reshape his Boro squad ahead of his first full season in-charge at the Riverside Stadium, with Gnanduillet seemingly a player that is on the radar.

The striker, 28, has scored 32 goals over the course of the last two seasons, with his most recent club Blackpool.

Our writers discuss whether he’s a good signing for Warnock and Boro…

Jacob Potter

He’s definitely worth a punt for Boro.

Gnanduillet is a free-agent after his time with Blackpool came to an end, and I’m not surprised to see Middlesbrough registering their interest in his services ahead of the new season.

He’s a player that has shown that he knows where the back of the net is on a consistent basis, and I think he’s worth a punt for Neil Warnock’s side.

They need to add strength in depth to their attacking options, to challenge the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga for their starting spot.

Neil Warnock is often known for playing a direct style of football, and Gnanduillet’s height could certainly make him a tricky player to come up against in the Championship.

On a free, it could prove to be one of the signings of the season if he can hit the ground running with Warnock’s side.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing on a free and I’d be surprised if there isn’t a fair few others keen.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Boro need to be signing a new striker this summer and Gnanduillet seems to fit the bill.

He’s fired in goals in League One and is deserving of a chance in the Championship.

On top of that, we know that Warnock favours big, physical strikers and the French-born forward is certainly that.

Given the current global circumstances, signing the striker on a free looks a really smart move.

Louie Chandler

I think this would be a really clever signing from Middlesbrough.

With the financial pressures facing every club this summer, particularly in the EFL, getting as much value out of free transfers as possible is essential.

Gnanduillet was excellent in League One last season, scoring 15 goals in 30 appearances for Blackpool, and he looks more than ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

What’s more he seems like the perfect player to lead the line for Middlesbrough. Neil Warnock loves a physical presence in attack, but, at 28, Gnanduillet is also very streetwise and that intelligence in attack should not be underestimated.