“Would be a real surprise” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit wades into debate involving Ryan Yates ahead of QPR clash

An injury to Steve Cook leaves Steve Cooper with a big decision to make at the back for Nottingham Forest tonight.

Forest host Queens Park Rangers in a crucial clash between two contenders for the play-off places, with just four places and four points separating the two sides in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Central midfielder Ryan Yates is somebody that has been used at centre-back at times this season under Cooper, so we asked FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham if he thought it would be Yates to fill in for Cook in a back three tonight.

“I wouldn’t necessarily expect Ryan Yates to fill in for Steve Cook this evening.” Des told FLW.

“He’s played there recently and done a good job, but, with Max Lowe injured as well, I’d expect Jack Colback to play at left-back and Yates to play in the centre of the midfield – adding the steel that we need.

“Taking them both out of position would be a real surprise.”

The Verdict

Steve Cook and Max Lowe are both set to miss out the next six weeks – a really big blow for Nottingham Forest as they approach the Championship run in.

Forest, though, can’t afford to dwell on this setback and must continue to persevere with their play-off push.

From what Des is saying, it sounds as though Ryan Yates won’t be dropping into the backline tonight against QPR.

Yates is an important piece of the Forest midfield, and although they are a man down at the back, moving Yates back there would simply be transferring the problem of missing a key player in that area from the defence to the midfield.