“Would be a real shame” – Middlesbrough face Josh Coburn decision: The verdict

Josh Coburn has continued to show promise this season in a loan spell at Bristol Rovers from Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old hit the headlines by scoring an extra time winner to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup last season, but he also chipped in with four league goals and did not look out of place at Championship level.

With Michael Carrick replacing Chris Wilder in the dugout on Teesside, the former England international may want to re-assess his squad ahead of the second half of the season, which could see Coburn recalled from his loan spell.

Boro have been unconvincing in the final third at times this season and Coburn will be a popular name amongst the supporter base.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe it is worth Boro bringing the 20-year-old back to the club in January…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can obviously see the temptation of calling Josh Coburn back.

He is having a decent season down in League One and given the recent Boro links to the likes of Cameron Archer and Ross Stewart, it seems clear that Michael Carrick wants to add to his attacking options.

I think, though, I would leave Coburn where he is for now and instead try and get that loan deal for Archer over the line.

As of late, Coburn is playing week in week out, which will be doing his development the world of good, and to see him come back to Boro and sit on the bench would be a real shame.

Carrick should instead re-assess Coburn’s situation in the summer, in my opinion.

Declan Harte

Coburn has performed well at League One level, scoring five goals from ten appearances.

While Boro could use an extra attacking option, keeping the 20-year old with Rovers is the best move for him at this stage of his career.

Maintaining consistent minutes should be seen as key for his development, and he is unlikely to become a regular starter at Boro as things stand.

While he could be a useful squad option, this may not be the best use of him for the second half of the season.

Remaining with Rovers is the smartest option, and should be what Boro opt for in January.

Marcus Ally

Part of Carrick’s remit may have been to integrate younger players into the first team, as we have seen with Hayden Hackney continuing to be a prominent figure even after Leo Percovich’s caretaker spell.

However, it is best for Coburn’s development for him to remain a crucial first team player under Joey Barton for the remainder of the campaign.

It is clear that the 20-year-old could play a lot higher than third tier level in the future, but the ‘Teesside Haaland’, as he has been nicknamed by team-mates, would benefit in the long term from testing himself in the senior game with regularity, such that may not be possible at Boro in the second half of the campaign.

Leave him be.