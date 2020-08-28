‘Would be a real leader’ – West Brom eyeing move for experienced EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are reportedly considering making a move for Watford captain Troy Deeney according to The Telegraph.

The Hornets will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after they were relegated from the Premier League last season in a disappointing league campaign for the club.

Deeney has been with the club since 2010, and has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for Watford, and is a firm fans favourite at Vicarage Road.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Watford have offered West Brom the chance to sign Deeney, as they look to trim the wage bill ahead of life back in the second-tier of English football.

Watford are due to get their new season under way against Middlesbrough on 11th September, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

A move to The Hawthorns could be tempting for Deeney, with the Baggies winning promotion into the Premier League last term under the management of Slaven Bilic.

But would Deeney be a good signing for West Brom ahead of the new league campaign?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

This would be an excellent signing for West Brom in my eyes.

He’s a proven striker at Premier League level and would add some of the experience and nous that is lacking in Bilic’s squad at the moment.

Deeney has suggested that he won’t look for a move away this summer but if the Baggies come calling with the offer of top flight football, you have to think he’d be interested.

The 32-year-old’s goal record in the Premier League isn’t top class but he is reliable and could bring some of their other players into the game with his hold-up play.

On top of that, he’d give them a bit of extra swagger and would be a real leader both on and off the pitch.

George Harbey:

This has the potential to be a shrewd signing for West Brom.

They undoubtedly need to bring in another striker before the new Premier League season gets underway, as I don’t believe that Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore have enough firepower and goal threat between them to keep Albion up.

Deeney may be 32 years of age and hardly one for the long-term, but he is a proven goalscorer at Premier League level and he’d be a regular starter for the Baggies, you’d imagine.

The fact he scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League appearances last season, despite his age and despite playing for a struggling side, suggests that he has plenty more to offer and plenty more left in the tank, and his goal record for a bottom-half team will give Slaven Bilic that he can replicate that form at the Hawthorns.

It would be a good move for him on a personal level as he’s from the West Midlands, and I think he’d be a great character to have in their battle for Premier League survival.

George Dagless:

It’s worth a look for sure.

Deeney is a good player and one that can still perform in the Premier League, whilst West Brom are still in need of a striker that can get them goals at this level.

Charlie Austin obviously has that experience but more is needed for the Baggies and I think Deeney would be a decent option that probably wouldn’t cost loads either.

The fans would love his fight and desire whilst he is from the Midlands so isn’t going to be any stranger to the way the club works and what fans are expecting.

Watford will fight for him but I am sure he’d be tempted by the move too.