‘Would be a real gamble’ – QPR plot Sheffield Wednesday transfer raid: The verdict

QPR are trying to sort a transfer agreement with Sheffield Wednesday for striker Jordan Rhodes, as per the Sun.

The 30-year-old is struggling to make an impact at Hillsborough and has found first-team opportunities sparse over the last two seasons, so a move away this month looks likely, especially with the forward’s contract expiring in the summer.

Rhodes has been prolific in the EFL before, most notably with stints at Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers, but he’s found it hard to emulate that success in recent times.

So, what do you make of this news from a QPR perspective? Would Rhodes be a good signing for the R’s?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Chris Thorpe

I have always liked Jordan Rhodes – he is a natural finisher in front of goal and I think this move could help to revitalise his career.

Things just haven’t worked out for him in more recent times and he really needs to move to a club that can get the best out of his abilities.

Goals are drying up for the R’s and Rhodes would provide a good alternative to Lyndon Dykes up top, and I would like to think he would start regularly.

Wednesday are looking to cut costs this month, so therefore this move could be beneficial for all parties involved.

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a smart signing by the Hoops.

Rhodes hasn’t had much of an opportunity to prove himself with Sheffield Wednesday this season, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him heading for the exit door this month, even if that is on a temporary basis.

The forward has only made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this term, and will surely be tempted by a move to another Championship club, as he looks to find himself regular game time in the near future.

A move to QPR could be the ideal opportunity to do just that. The Hoops have a relatively young squad, and could certainly benefit from signing a player of Rhodes’ experience this term.

He’s already shown in the past that he’s capable of starting regularly at this level, and I think it’d be a shrewd bit of business if they struck an agreement to sign Rhodes.

Phil Spencer

This is a move that would be a real gamble for Queens Park Rangers.

Since leaving Middlesbrough Jordan Rhodes simply hasn’t been good enough.

A big-money signing who is on substantial wages, Sheffield Wednesday supporters will have wanted more from him and with a contract that’s due to expire that’s why he’s available to move.

For QPR there’s got to be a question over value for money.

If they can get Rhodes firing then it would be a great deal, but given the lofty demands that he’ll likely have they’ll need certain assurances that he’s going to hit the ground running in West London.

QPR can’t afford to have an expensive flop on their books, and so it’ll be interesting to see what decision they make.