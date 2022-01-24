‘Would be a real coup’ – West Brom in transfer race with Nottingham Forest over Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest are vying to sign Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson on loan, according to the Scottish Sun.

The defender is out of contract in the summer and the Championship duo are said to be frontrunners to sign him on a pre-contract, which would mean he joins ahead of next season.

But would he be a good signing for Albion? And do they need him?

Josh Cole

Although West Brom do currently have a host of defensive options to choose from, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club if they are able to secure the services of Goldson on a pre-contract.

The defender has produced a host of assured displays for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.08 at this level.

Whilst it may take Goldson some time to readjust to life in England, there is no reason why cannot become a hit with West Brom’s fans if he replicates the performances that he has delivered for Rangers at The Hawthorns.

Goldson’s arrival may also force the likes of Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi and Dara O’Shea to step up their performance levels during the 2022/23 campaign.

Charlie Gregory

Connor Goldson could be a shrewd signing for West Brom if they can pull it off.

The 29-year-old is solid and having played at a high level in Scotland – and in Europe – he could really make a difference for the Baggies in the second half of the season. There is a debate to be made as to whether he could even cut it in the Premier League – which he arguably could.

He could certainly help West Brom in their bid for promotion and he could quite easily slot into their first-team now. Valerien Ismael does have some good options at the back already but adding a player like Goldson wouldn’t hurt.

He has one of the best tackle rates per 90 when compared to other centre-backs in the top five leagues – and that shows how superb he can be as part of a backline. If a deal is possible, then they should certainly pursue it then.

Adam Jones

Considering the Baggies will be playing a back three for the long term whilst they are under the stewardship of Valerien Ismael, it makes sense to have quite a few options in the backline.

The Baggies demonstrated what impact a few injuries in central defence can have on a side playing a back three earlier in the season with Kean Bryan out for the remainder of the season and Dara O’Shea sustaining a fractured ankle in September.

Matt Clarke is also due to return to Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season, so recruiting a capable defender in Connor Goldson to replace him for free would be a real coup for the second-tier side.

He’s been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Rangers so far this season too, so this is a move that has no real disadvantages for Ismael’s men.