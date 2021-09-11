‘Would be a real coup’ – West Brom eyeing swoop for Millwall ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season and the Baggies managed to improve their squad with some key arrivals in the summer transfer window.

However, it seems that Valerien Ismael’s side are already starting to turn one eye towards further transfer business that they could conduct in 2022 in either the winter window or next summer.

Football League World understand that West Brom are one of a number of sides who are monitoring the current contract situation between Jed Wallace and Millwall ahead of a potential move for the 27-year-old.

Wallace is now into the final year of his current deal with Millwall, although he has recently suggested to the News at Den that his dream is to make it to the Premier League with the Lions. While he also added he was going to let his contractual situation be resolved by other people.

So with West Brom monitoring Wallace’s situation at Millwall, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing for the Baggies…

George Harbey

Wallace is a top player and I’m surprised he hasn’t made the step up to the Premier League before now.

Whether he would fit in at West Brom, though, is another question.

Valerien Ismael plays with wing-backs and wide forwards, however you’d probably call Wallace an out-and-out, traditional winger.

Of course, he has many attributes that would perhaps help him fit into both of those roles, but it isn’t a ready-made fit at the moment.

Quiz: Have West Brom won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a very good signing for West Brom if they pull it off.

Wallace has been a big attacking threat in the Championship for Millwall for many years now, both in terms of the chances he creates, and the ones he finishes with a very impressive goalscoring record for a winger.

As a result, you do feel as though he could be a useful addition for West Brom, and with Wallace several years younger than some of the Baggies’ other wide options such as Robert Snodgrass and – to a lesser extent – Matt Phillips, this could be an important signing for them to make from a long-term perspective as well.

The interest from top-flight sides would also make this a coup for the Baggies, but with Wallace’s Millwall contract running down as well, it could be an affordable deal for the midlands club, so this could be well worth pursuing for those in charge at The Hawthorns.

Jordan Rushworth

Wallace has been one of the standout players in the Championship for a while now and his consistency for Millwall should not and has not gone unnoticed by other clubs now.

The 27-year-old perfectly suits the formation that West Brom play under Valerien Ismael and he is used to operating in a system with three at the back at Millwall.

He would be able to come into the Baggies’ front three and a real extra goal threat and also has the flexibility of being able to play on either side of the long forward.

West Brom will need all the firepower that they can get to try and clinch promotion to the Premier League and if they were able to add Wallace to their squad in January, then it would give them a major boost for the second half of the campaign.

Millwall simply must do all they can to try and keep hold of Wallace and they will surely be doing that. However, West Brom at this stage look the club most likely out of the two to be able to earn promotion this term and if that remains the case in January then he might be tempted to move to the Hawthorns.

It would be an excellent pick-up for West Brom if they were able to secure a move for Wallace and it would be a real coup considering other sides are interested as well.