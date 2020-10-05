‘Would be a real coup’ – Nottingham Forest plotting transfer swoop for PL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Christian Atsu according to The Sunday Miror (4th September, page 69).

Atsu has struggled for consistent game time with the Magpies, and has only made one appearance for them this season, which came in the EFL Cup against Blackburn Rovers.

He wasn’t included in the matchday squad for their match against Burnley at the weekend, which dropped a sizeable hint that his future could be away from St James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest are certainly in need of signing a player that can create opportunities, with Sabri Lamouchi’s men currently sat 22nd in the Championship table.

The Reds haven’t won a single point so far this season, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters, who have been calling for Lamouchi to leave.

But would Atsu be a good signing for Nottingham Forest if they completed a deal to land his signature?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

This would be a real coup for Forest.

It’s no secret that the only position they need to strengthen before the end of the transfer window is out wide.

They lack depth out wide and need to bring in a new, pacy, creative winger to help the likes of Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi, and with Nuno da Costa also reportedly close to leaving, it makes sense to bring one in before the end of the transfer window.

It has been a tough few seasons for Atsu at Newcastle, but the winger still has plenty to offer and will be desperate to make an impact if he makes the move to the City Ground.

He registered five assists last season which shows that he can be a threat in the right system, and he would slot right in on the left-hand side if he joined the Reds.

This would be exactly what they need.

Ned Holmes:

I think this could be a fantastic addition for Forest.

They’ve looked all at sea through the first few weeks of the window and the addition of Atsu would give them some additional quality.

The former Chelsea man has pace, is direct, and at his best is very difficult for opposition defenders to deal with.

A step down to the Championship could be just what he needs to rediscover some form, while more options on the wing is good news for the Reds.

This could be a match made in heaven.

Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

George Dagless:

Potentially.

Evidently, Forest want a new winger and Sabri Lamouchi said as much in his comments post their defeat to Bristol City.

Atsu has pace and trickery and there is quality there, I just wonder how he’ll settle in and whether he’ll get up to speed quickly enough for Forest.

They’ve such a big squad, there’s a lot that needs to be ironed out at the moment and for any new player it’ll be tough to bed in straight away.

Atsu needs to be playing and won’t at Newcastle so I can see the merits there but I just think at Forest it could be tough for him initially at least.