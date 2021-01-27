Nottingham Forest
‘Would be a real blow’ – Nottingham Forest player linked transfer exit: The verdict
Nottingham Forest midfielder Samba Sow has been linked with a surprise move away from the City Ground, with Turkish side Erzurumspor in talks with the 31-year-old, per reports from Turkey.
Sow is out of contract at the end of the season, and it would be a surprise to see him leave Forest considering he has been used quite frequently by Chris Hughton since his arrival
But the club are well-stocked in the engine room, with Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Harry Arter all contracted, and if Sow is being allowed to leave the club then the rumours linking Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling on a loan deal make a bit more sense.
Should Forest really be thinking about letting Sow go though as they battle relegation from the Championship?
Alfie Burns
You’ve got to look at the short-term and then the long-term to really weigh it up.
Right now, Sow is important to Forest.
They have injuries and he’s playing. He’s not just making up the numbers either, when he plays at full tilt, he offers Hughton’s side real drive.
So, it might be a slightly poor decision in the short-term to offload him.
However, looking ahead into the summer, Sow is out of contract and Forest need to offload players.
If there’s decent money on the table for the 31-year-old, you’d consider it because of that.
Ultimately that is what it depends on: money.
Phil Spencer
