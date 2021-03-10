‘Would be a ready-made addition’ – Stoke eyeing summer swoop for Sheffield Wednesday attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among a string of sides keen on Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris, according to The Telegraph.

Harris is out of contract in the summer and it seems he won’t be short of suitors if he doesn’t agree to extend stay with the Owls.

It is understood that Stoke, Reading, Middlesbrough, and Watford are all keen on the winger.

But would he be a good signing for the Potters?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I can see why Stoke would go chasing after the transfer given that Harris is a free.

He’s got good experience in the Championship and offers plenty of pace, power and ability down either flank.

There’s the added bonus of the fact that Harris can play as a wing-back too, should O’Neill opt to lean on a formation that requires that.

However, my question would be whether Stoke would pay a fee for Harris, or the only reason that there is interest is because he’s a free agent?

I find myself coming back to the latter. That doesn’t mean that Harris is a bad player or would be a bad signing at all, but if Stoke do get their hands on him, you’d be minded to taper expectation.

George Harbey

It would definitely make sense.

Michael O’Neill likes his wingers to be fast and get to the byline and put deliveries into the box for the likes of Steven Fletcher to attack.

I think Harris, who has also played as a wing-back for Wednesday this season at times, would be a ready-made addition capable of hitting the ground running in O’Neill’s system.

He is a top player for this level and is still relatively young at the age of 27, so financially, it would make sense to bring him in on a free.

It would be a positive bit of business.

Phil Spencer

This certainly seems like a good move.

While Sheffield Wednesday have struggled this term Kadeem Harris has been one of the few consistent players in the ranks.

That’s why so many clubs are said to be keen on a move.

Stoke could do with a player like Harris and so if they can beat off the competition then I think that this would be a good deal.