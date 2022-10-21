“Would be a rather risky appointment” – Former Chelsea man in talks with West Brom over managerial position: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Chelsea and Derby County assistant boss Jody Morris is in talks to become manager of West Bromwich Albion.

That is as per Football Insider, who report that the 43-year-old has made the final shortlist at The Hawthorns in their quest to replace Steve Bruce.

Morris is now said to be in talks with the Baggies to become their boss.

It has been reported elsewhere that the club are hoping to make an appointment ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Millwall.

With that in mind, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Morris potentially being appointed new Baggies boss.

Declan Harte

Jody Morris has received a lot of plaudits for being the tactical brain of Frank Lampard’s coaching setup when he was at Derby County and Chelsea.

His work with the Blues’ academy also saw attention drawn to his coaching abilities, and he would step into West Brom with a great track record of doing great work with younger players.

But it would still be a gamble to take a chance on Morris as this would be his first foray into the role of manager.

It would be a much more progressive choice than the appointment of Steve Bruce last February and represents a step in the right direction.

He could prove to be an exciting coach that could help lift the mood at the Hawthorns.

His style of play would certainly fit with the many attacking talents available in the Baggies’ first team squad.

Toby Wilding

This feels like it would be a rather risky appointment for West Brom to make right now.

Recent results have laid bare the issues that are facing the Baggies at this moment in time, so it feels as though someone who knows exactly how to deal with these big challenges at clubs performing well below par is needed at The Hawthorns.

Given Morris himself has never held a senior first-team management role in his career, you do question whether he has the ability to do that.

With fans also expressing their frustrations at more than just Steve Bruce right now, you feel the board have to make a statement with this next manager, and there are higher profile and more proven options at this level who would surely do this more than Morris.

As a result, it does seem as though Morris may not be the best option for West Brom to pursue at this moment in time.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

To be honest, hearing new names linked at this stage is a bit of a concern.

That’s only because reports that the club wanted a new manager in by the weekend began to surface a few days ago now.

If you’re going to make such an imminent appointment, you’d think it’s going to be one of the names already linked, but it appears that Morris has sort of come out of nowhere on this one.

Don’t get me wrong, he is a well respected coach and has brilliant experiences at Chelsea and Derby, and my criticism is more of the recruitment process rather than any reflection on his ability.

If he does get the job, it will be his first in senior management which could be considered a bit of a gamble considering where West Brom currently sit in the league standings.

However, he does have a taste of what the Championship is about and everybody needs to get their foot on the ladder somewhere.