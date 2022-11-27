“Would be a rather good signing” – Derby County cast eyes over Huddersfield Town midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are considering a January move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report also states that the Rams will face divisional competition from Sheffield Wednesday, as it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the midfielder.

Holmes has appeared 20 times for the Terriers this season, starting 13 of those matches and has been particularly integral under Mark Fotheringham.

The midfielder enjoyed a three-year spell with the Rams between 2018 and 2021, accumulating over 80 appearances during that time.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Holmes and whether a move back to Derby would be a good one…

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Derby County players?

1 of 25 Conor Hourihane? 4 7 10 13

Billy Mulley

It is a difficult one because in my eyes Holmes is still a player of Championship quality who can make a big impact at second tier level, and with Huddersfield bottom of the pile, a move to a promotion-chasing League One outfit might be worthwhile.

A versatile option who has good levels of creativity and energy, he would be an excellent addition at Pride Park.

With interest also emerging in Huddersfield’s Etienne Camara, it is difficult to determine whether or not they would sanction the departure of both.

With Holmes’ contract at the John Smith’s Stadium not expiring until the summer of 2024, the Terriers are not under immediate pressure to part company with the midfielder.

However, they may be able to generate a more handsome fee whilst still in the Championship if they were to sell.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it would be a rather good signing for Derby to make.

While the Rams pulled off a number of impressive signings during the summer transfer window, it does feel as though their squad is lacking something in terms of depth and experience.

Holmes would certainly provide that, and there should be no doubt that he can make an impact in League One, especially at a club such as Derby that he knows from his previous spell there, which should allow him to settle in quickly.

That could also make this a popular deal for Derby to complete, meaning you do feel it is worth looking into for those in charge at Pride Park.

Adam Jones

Considering how his last spell ended with Wayne Rooney criticising his attitude, it will be interesting to see how Derby supporters react if he does return.

Nothing less than 110% commitment will be accepted by the fanbase, with their supporters admiring the work rate and spirit of their side last term in the face of real adversity.

In terms of whether this would be a good and much-needed signing, it’s a difficult one because the Rams already have some decent assets in the middle of the park.

Max Bird, Liam Thompson, Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane all deserve to be starting at this level but it feels like they could benefit from a more advanced midfielder who can make a decent contribution in the final third.

His ability to play on the wing will also give Paul Warne more of an opportunity to switch up systems.