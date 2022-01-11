Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Would be a quality signing’ – Many Millwall fans react to Derby County transfer news

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have seen an initial bid for Derby County’s Louie Sibley rejected. 

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 14 appearances for Derby this term and could well be one of a number of players that leaves Pride Park in the near future given the current struggles that the Rams are going through both on and off the pitch.

It is as yet unclear as to whether the Lions are planning on making another offer for the youngster, with Derby having flatly rejected the opening bid as they aim to keep their squad together.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Millwall faithful to react to the news of the move for Sibley, with many taking to social media to give their views on this latest transfer update.

Article title: 'Would be a quality signing' – Many Millwall fans react to Derby County transfer news

