‘Would be a quality signing’ – Many Millwall fans react to Derby County transfer news

Many Millwall fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have seen an initial bid for Derby County’s Louie Sibley rejected.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 14 appearances for Derby this term and could well be one of a number of players that leaves Pride Park in the near future given the current struggles that the Rams are going through both on and off the pitch.

It is as yet unclear as to whether the Lions are planning on making another offer for the youngster, with Derby having flatly rejected the opening bid as they aim to keep their squad together.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Millwall faithful to react to the news of the move for Sibley, with many taking to social media to give their views on this latest transfer update.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Sibley very good player. . Got a goal in him . Excellent passer & can put his foot in . — Rob Morgan (@RobM661) January 10, 2022

Sibleys an interesting one — . (@D5435884) January 10, 2022

Would be a quality signing — Travis🇰🇲 (@KnowlesyMFC) January 10, 2022

Sibley would be a signing! — ShonkieBiz (@ShonkieBiz) January 10, 2022

Those are some decent targets! https://t.co/Mo6EfIDkLr — Conor (@ConorMFC_) January 10, 2022

Sibley would be a great signing… https://t.co/iMHEleJujp — Merv Payne 💙 (@mervpayne) January 10, 2022

Louie Sibley would be a great signing, don’t know anything about the other guy but positive signs that we’re looking to strengthen in the areas we desperately need too. https://t.co/pQkRLI91pD — DP (@DP_1990_) January 10, 2022

Would take Sibley all day long. I remember him scoring a hat trick in that game when Matt Smith nut megged England’s top scorer 😂 #Millwall https://t.co/Fh6MDjU2af — ༒ ჟ₳₡₭ ༒ (@Jack60436388) January 10, 2022