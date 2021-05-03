‘Would be a quality addition’ – Spurs set sights on signing in-demand EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Aarons has played a key role in the Canaries’ promotion-winning season this term under the management of Daniel Farke, having made 46 appearances in all competitions for Norwich.

It appears as though his strong run of performances hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Arsenal, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United all being previously keen on a deal to sign Aarons heading into the summer transfer window.

Spurs are the latest club to reportedly enter the race to sign Aarons, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll match Norwich’s £30million valuation of the full-back.

But would Aarons be a good enough addition to the Spurs team heading into the 2021/22 season?

We ask our writers at Football League World to discuss this latest rumour.

George Dagless:

You’re looking at a potentially brilliant signing for Spurs.

I think there’s certainly an opening at the club for a new right-back and Aarons is a player that could become a top-level full-back for the next ten years.

Matt Doherty hasn’t quite hit the heights that would have been expected of him when he arrived from Wolves whilst we know Serge Aurier can be erratic so I certainly think Aarons has the potential to beat either of them into the first team.

He’s a player that’s only going to be getting better and has all the makings of a top Premier League full back so I can see why Spurs might be keen.

George Harbey:

If I were a Tottenham fan I’d be a huge fan of this potential deal.

I don’t think Spurs have too many quality options at right-back whatsoever. Matt Doherty hasn’t impressed me, and Serge Aurier is far too inconsistent for my liking.

Of course, Aarons still has flaws given that he’s only young, but he has so much potential and is already so impressive to watch at such a young age.

I think he’s only going to get better, and he didn’t really look out of place in the Premier League last season either.

For the short-term and long-term, this would be a quality addition.

Did Norwich City sign these players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Did Norwich City sign Kieran Dowell on a free transfer? Yes No

Phil Spencer:

This would be a great signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London side are going through a really tough patch at the moment and that means that signing the best players in the world isn’t an option.

What they need to be doing is signing players who have the potential to reach that level – a category that Max Aarons fits perfectly into.

The Norwich City man could make an immediate impact for Spurs in that advanced full-back role that is occupied by Serge Aurier at present.

It may take him some time to adapt but there’s no doubt that the player is capable of thriving at a club like Tottenham and so this is a move that could certainly pay off.