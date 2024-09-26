This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle have made a difficult start to the new Championship season.

Wayne Rooney’s side have earned one win from their opening six fixtures, losing three and drawing two.

The Pilgrims will be hoping to pick up a positive result this weekend after suffering a 1-0 loss to league leaders West Brom last time out.

A Josh Maja strike just after the hour sealed all three points, as Plymouth failed to make it two wins in two against the Championship’s current leaders, having beaten Sunderland the match prior.

This weekend Rooney’s team will face Luton Town in a Friday night 8pm kick-off at Home Park.

Plymouth lineup changes claim made

When asked what changes to the team he’d like to see this weekend, FLW’s Plymouth fan pundit Chris suggested bringing in Rami Al Hajj and Muhamed Tijani into the team.

The pair have just one league start this season between them after signing to the club over the summer, but he believes their arrival into the side could have a positive impact against the Baggies.

“Although Argyle’s starting 11 against the league leaders West Brom proved a handful for the opposition, there’s still a handful of changes I would make,” Chris told Football League World.

“The first one would be to drop Adam Forshaw out of midfield, and bring in Rami Al Hajj, our attacking midfielder from Sweden.

“This is because, in the time that he has played, he has presented great link-up play between the midfield and the forwards, as well as providing that burst of energy that we so desperately needed.

“The other player I would consider bringing in would be Muhamed Tijani, our striker.

“This is because a lot of our attacking play seems to be coming from the wings, crossing the ball into the centre of the box.

"With this in mind we do have some pacey strikers, like Michael Obafemi and Ryan Hardie.

“However, they lack the strength to be able to get into the box and around the bigger defenders many times.

“Because of this, I believe giving Muhamed Tijani the chance to be able to get into those attacking positions, and present a different type of striker to their defensive line would be a positive step.”

Plymouth Argyle league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 26th) Team P GD Pts 19 Coventry City 6 -2 5 20 Plymouth Argyle 6 -5 5 21 Preston North End 6 -6 5 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

Plymouth will go into Friday night’s game sitting 20th in the Championship table.

Victory over the Hatters could see them rise to 13th in the standings ahead of the rest of the weekend’s actions, and open the gap to the bottom three to four points.

But Luton will be eyeing a move further up the second division themselves, with Rob Edwards’ team capable of reaching ninth with a win of their own.

The game gets underway at Home Park at 8pm.

Luton failed to win any of their four opening games, but will come into Friday’s clash off the back of consecutive victories.

This will give the team a lot of confidence, and another three points would be a huge boost to their promotion ambition.

Giving two of the summer’s new signings a chance in Rooney’s side could be what they need to go toe-to-toe with the Hatters.

This will be a big test for Rooney, with Luton having come down from the Premier League for this season.