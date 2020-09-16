‘Would be a player the fans would get behind’ – Millwall eyeing move for Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are battling Middlesbrough for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old featured 27 times in the Championship last season and played the full 90 minutes of Forest’s league opener against QPR on the weekend but with a string of summer signings, could find opportunities hard to come by as the campaign wears on.

The Mirror has reported (Transfer news LIVE (15/09, 10:16)) that both Millwall and Boro are keen on Yates.

It is understood that both clubs are considering bids of £1.5 million rising to £2 million.

But would he be a good signing for Millwall? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers just that…

Alfie Burns

I can really see Yates fitting in well with Millwall.

He’s a robust midfielder and someone that likes to get in and amongst the opposition when he plays.

Whether he’s quite up to the standard that’s asked for at Nottingham Forest, I’m not entirely sure. However, Millwall is a little bit of a different project, but still a very exciting one.

Yates would be a player the fans would get behind and those at the Den (when they are allowed back) will really like his style of play.

If the finances are right, this could be a decent little coup this summer.

6 of these Millwall facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Darren Ward was the last player to win back-to-back player of the year awards True False

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure they need another central midfielder.

Millwall have already signed Ryan Woods to fill the central midfield role in the team, so I’m not convinced that they need Yates to be honest.

He’s been steady with Nottingham Forest, but nothing spectacular, and is a player that seems to divide the fan base in terms of his ability.

If Rowett is looking to add depth to his midfield options, then it could be a smart bit of business, but I’m just not convinced that he’d get regular game time with the Lions.

Surely there are more-suited options out there for the Forest midfielder?