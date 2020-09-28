‘Would be a perfect signing’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing West Brom man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are interested in West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

The Reds have been very busy this summer but it appears they may not be done yet with a few weeks still left of the window.

Recent reports have indicated that Forest have renewed their interest in the Baggies winger, having been keen on him in previous windows.

But would be a good signing for them? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

This would be a perfect signing for Forest.

Grosicki may be 32 years of age, but he has proven to be a quality winger at Championship level who has stood in the past with Hull, and he’d be a shrewd addition for the Reds.

It’s clear that they need to bring in another winger to provide competition for Joe Lolley and particularly Sammy Ameobi down the left-hand side, and Grosicki would inject real pace into Sabri Lamouchi’s side as well as offering real creativity and end product.

He isn’t likely to cost a huge amount of money due to his age and his lack of game time at the Hawthorns, and it would be a signing that improves the Reds for sure.

They’ve made so many signings this summer, but this would be their most important in my view.

Jacob Potter

Do they really need another winger?

Nottingham Forest already have some strong options in wide areas of the pitch with the likes of Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman and Sammy Ameobi being just some of the options available to Sabri Lamouchi.

I’m not surprised to see Grosicki being linked with a move elsewhere though, as he won’t be getting the game time he wants with West Brom this season whilst they’re in the Premier League.

I do think he could force his way into Nottingham Forest’s starting XI this season though, but I would be looking at moving someone on before signing the Polish international.

He’s already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship whilst with Hull City, but I don’t think Forest need to be signing many more players.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a cracking signing.

Despite the plethora of additions that arrived at the City Ground this summer, I still feel they need to enhance their options out wide.

Grosicki would offer some real pace and dribbling ability, whilst also offering a real goal-scoring threat with him showcasing his real goalscoring prowess whilst at Hull City.

The 32-year-old is unlikely to be a regular starter in Slaven Bilic’s West Brom side in the Premier League, so a loan move to the City Ground where he could be a major part of the team really does make sense.

He’d offer a real contrasting option to Sammy Ameobi, who for me, can sometimes slow the game down too much for the Reds when on the counter-attack.