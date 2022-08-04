“Would be a perfect signing” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues transfer verdict on 21-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough will be hoping to secure victory on Saturday when they head to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers.

Ahead of this particular fixture, a fresh development has occurred regarding the club’s pursuit of Hull City defender Jacob Greaves.

A report from Football Insider earlier this week revealed that Boro were lining up a new move for Greaves after having their initial approach rejected by the Tigers.

As per Hull Live, Middlesbrough failed to convince Hull to sell the 21-year-old with this latest bid which was believed to be in the region of £5m.

The Tigers are currently locked in talks with Greaves over a new contract as they aim to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

It is understood that Hull are reluctant to part ways with the centre-back after sanctioning an exit for fellow academy graduate Keane Lewis-Potter earlier this summer.

Greaves featured in all 46 of Hull’s games in the Championship last season and managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level.

Making reference to this particular transfer pursuit, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has admitted that Greaves would be a good addition to the club’s squad.

Speaking to FLW, Malt said: “I think Boro should absolutely go back in for another bid for Jacob Greaves.

“He is a left-sided central defender, which is a position that Boro need to strengthen and if we don’t strengthen it then you would assume Paddy McNair would take up that position once again.

“Although we can say based on last season that Paddy McNair was of some comfort there despite being right-footed, Chris Wilder has spoken a lot about not wanting square pegs in round holes and instead wanting round pegs in round holes.

“So it would make absolute sense for Boro to go in for another offer to Hull for Jacob Greaves but there will be a cut-off point where they deem Hull’s demands far too much.

“But hopefully, we can strike a deal with Hull as I think Jacob Greaves is a good player, he’s got resale value, he fits the way that we want to play.

“It would be a perfect signing and it would improve us quite considerably.”

