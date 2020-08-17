‘Would be a perfect move for both parties’ – Portsmouth battle Stoke for Leeds man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are battling Stoke City to sign Leeds United Leif Davis on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, according to The Sunday Mirror (16/9; page 64).

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Whites in Marcelo Bielsa’s debut campaign, the 2018/19 season, but featured just five times for the Whites last term and it appears he could be set to see more first-team action this time around but not Elland Road.

According to the Mirror, Stoke and Pompey are both keen on signing the defender on loan.

The report claims that the Championship side are better placed to secure a deal for Davis as they’re playing at a higher level.

But would he be a good signing for Pompey if they made it happen? And would it be a good move?

We quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

Alfie Burns

I can see Davis getting a lot out of this move, even though it is into League One.

Portsmouth are a good club and you have to imagine that they will be competing for promotion once more.

For Davis to be involved in that kind of environment will serve him well and Leeds can surely see the benefit for him getting a 46-game season under his belt at Fratton Park.

It could set him up perfectly to begin making the impact required to get Bielsa considering him more at Elland Road.

George Harbey

This would be a perfect move for both parties, you feel.

Davis has been on the fringes of Leeds’ first-team for a couple of years now and that will have been a great experience in itself, but he needs regular game time at this stage of his career.

I don’t think Leeds can give him that just now, especially now they are a Premier League side and the fact they will want to strengthen their defensive options, so a loan move away could be beneficial for him.

Pompey need competition for Lee Brown at left-back following Steve Seddon’s return to Birmingham City, and Davis is a very talented youngster who would slot right into the team.

It would be a coup for Pompey to land him given that Stoke have also been linked, however I do feel that a move to League One would be best for him, because the Championship is a tough nut to crack.

Sam Rourke

This works for all parties.

Pompey could do with enhancing the left-back position and Davis looks a cracking option in my eyes.

With Steve Seddon going back to Birmingham, Kenny Jackett could do with adding more defensive solutions down the left and in Davis you would be signing someone with Championship experience and whom would be chomping at the bit to play regular first-team football.

For me, Fratton Park represents a better option to Stoke who are also linked with the 20-year-old, and I just think game-time would be plentiful for Davis at the South Coast club in comparison to the Potters.

Portsmouth are also likely to be competing at the sharp end of League One in the new season, and it’s surely a club Davis would be eager to be a part of as he looks to mature and develop as a player.