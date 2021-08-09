‘Would be a no-brainer’ – Derby County plot move for winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Kamil Grosicki, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Grosicki made five appearances for West Brom last term, and found game time hard to come by with them, as he made just 19 appearances in total for the club.

He had previously been with Hull City, and caught the eye with some strong performances for the Tigers, before moving to the Hawthorns.

Grosicki left West Brom at the end of the 2020/21 season, when his 18-month contract with the Baggies reached a conclusion, in what was a forgetful spell with the club.

Derby have recently been cleared to sign players this summer, with the EFL making ‘exceptional circumstances’ for the Rams to add to their squad.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Derby’s rumoured interest in signing Grosicki on a permanent basis this summer, and whether or not he’d be a good enough addition to Wayne Rooney’s squad.

Ben Wignall:

I’ve always rated Grosicki as a real top-end Championship player who could have possibly made an impact in the Premier League, but he’s probably not going to make an impact for a low-end top flight team now.

At 33 years old and having played just five times last season for West Brom, the Polish winger is definitely past his best. However, I still believe he can be effective in the Championship.

With Derby’s wages for new signings being capped though, I don’t think they could really afford him right now and they only could if their restrictions were lifted by the EFL.

Even though Grosicki is in his mid-30’s, he can still command a decent salary and if he doesn’t get it in England he will likely go abroad and receive it.

It’s a surprise that other clubs in this country haven’t made a move for him since he departed The Hawthorns, but there could be a reason for that and perhaps it’s wage demands – wherever he does land though I just can’t visualise it being Pride Park, even though the club need to bolster their attacking areas.

Phil Spencer:

This could be a really smart addition for Derby County.

Kamil Grosicki isn’t getting any younger but what he’s achieved in his career in England is pretty impressive with the likes of Hull City and West Brom. Given that he’s available on a free transfer it seems like it could be something of a no-brainer for Wayne Rooney.

Given the current situation in Rooney’s squad there’s a real need for experience and quality to be added to the ranks, something that Grosicki will add in bucketloads.

Grosicki could prove to be a game-changer for the Rams this term as they look to avoid relegation, but given the quality that the 33-year-old has, I’m guessing that it won’t be an easy deal for them to pull off.

However, with Rooney in the hot-seat, perhaps they have something of a trump card with any player at Championship level likely to be keen to turn out for the Manchester United legend.

Adam Jones:

If he can get a decent amount of game time at Pride Park, this could be a game-changer for Derby County, who will be desperate to recruit as many bodies as they can before the end of the transfer window.

With Tom Lawrence also being linked with a move to West Brom recently, the Polish winger could go a long way in replacing his goalscoring contributions.

But if the former remains at the club, they could have two major attacking threats down the wings, along with Kamil Jozwiak, who failed to make a major impact in his first season in the East Midlands, but could push on with this increased competition.

The only concern regarding Grosicki is his lack of game time at The Hawthorns in the last 18 months, so it may take him a while to settle in at Pride Park.

But with a full chance to succeed on a low wage, this would be a no-brainer for the Rams and would almost certainly provide value for money.

His nine goals and 12 assists in the 2018/19 season shows exactly what he can do.