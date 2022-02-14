‘Would be a naive decision’ – Southampton consider transfer move for Coventry City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are interested in a summer move for Coventry City defender Michael Rose, as per a report from the Sunday Mirror (13/02, p73).

The report states that Burnley are providing the Saints with some divisional competition for the 26-year-old, although, the Clarets’ Premier League status is under threat.

Rose, whose contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena expires in less than 18 months, has played 17 times in the Championship this season, with 12 of those coming from the very start.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Maxime Biamou Dundee Dundee United Sutton United Barnet

Starting his career in Scotland with Aberdeen, Rose joined Ayr United before making his moves out of the border.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Southampton’s interest in the young defender.

Josh Cole

Although Southampton will be keen to add to their squad in the summer window, a move for Michael Rose would be a naive decision by the club.

Whilst the defender has produced some impressive performances for Coventry in the Championship this season, he has never played in the Premier League during his career and thus may struggle to adapt to life in this division.

Furthermore, when you consider that Southampton are currently able to turn to Mohammed Salisu and Jan Bednarek for inspiration, there is no guarantee that Rose will turn out to be an upgrade on either player.

Keeping this in mind, instead of looking to sign a defender from the Championship, Southampton ought to be looking into the possibility of bolstering their options in this area by making a move for an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the top-flight.

George Dagless

I think it could be a good signing for Southampton.

The Saints have been good at picking up players like Rose and helping them develop further and I think if he is going to be moving to a Premier League side in the summer and Coventry are not one themselves, then there are few better places than he could go than St Mary’s.

It appears a pretty logical step for both the player and the club and then he’d be looking to force his way into the first-team there and show what he could do at top-flight level.

I’m sure he’d be very confident in his abilities, too, so let’s see if it’s a deal that comes to fruition.

Declan Harte

With only 18 months left on his contract, Rose could be a very shrewd signing for Southampton.

This will lower his value, despite coming into his prime as a defender. He has performed well when called upon in his two seasons in the Championship.

It is unlikely he would walk straight into the Southampton starting side, but he could pad out their defensive depth quite well.

It would also be smart for Coventry to cash in on him in the Summer.

He isn’t important enough that he’d be a major loss to the team, and the club could still command a decent fee for him in order to find an appropriate replacement.