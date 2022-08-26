“Would be a much-welcomed addition” – Blackburn Rovers make bid for Coventry City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are looking to raid a Championship rival in Coventry City to strengthen their defence after making a bid for Dominic Hyam, according to Football Insider.

Rovers lost Darragh Lenihan to Middlesbrough earlier this summer, as well as loanee Jan Paul van Hecke back to Brighton, and have recently seen Scott Wharton struck down by injury.

With new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in desperate need for reinforcements at the back, he has now made an approach for Hyam, who has played 88 Championship matches since the Sky Blues were promoted back to the second tier in 2020.

It remains to be seen if Rovers’ £2.5 million offer will be accepted or rejected by Coventry, but would he be a good addition for the club? Let’s see what the FLW writers think…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

The 26-year-old isn’t someone who always attracts attention but he has been a steady performer for a few years in the Championship now.

That experience at this level means there should be few doubts about him transitioning to Blackburn and he should be suited to their style as Mark Robins encourages an approach that sees his defenders play out – like Jon Dahl Tomasson.

In terms of the fee, Rovers probably wouldn’t want to go much higher, so it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed, as you would presume Coventry aren’t going to be easy to negotiate with.

But, from a football perspective, if Hyam arrives he will bring more quality to an area of the pitch that Blackburn need to improve ahead of the deadline.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a much-welcomed addition at Ewood Park.

After losing Darragh Lenihan in the summer the club have yet to sign a central defender to replace him and as such, look quite light at the back.

This has obviously seen the emergence of Ash Phillips but at 17 it is important Rovers do not put too much on his plate too soon.

As such, Hyam would be a good addition to the Jon Dahl Tomasson’s backline, with the Scotsman having shown his capabilities at Championship level with Coventry City over the last couple of seasons.

It would be a big loss for Coventry, though, so Rovers will do well to get him.

Ben Wignall

Hyam has been a strong force in the Coventry defence since he signed for the club in 2017 from Reading, and he appears to have gotten even better from the step up to Championship football.

He has been part of a back three throughout his second tier career, and he looks to be in the Darragh Lenihan mould of being commanding in the air but also comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Whilst he looks to be an ideal player to come into the fold at Ewood Park, Coventry will obviously be reluctant to cash in considering he has a contract until 2024 and he is 26 years of age, which means he’s hitting his peak years soon in theory.

You couldn’t imagine that Blackburn would really up their bid from the figure currently mentioned either, so it will be interesting to see if Coventry decide to cash in – if this offer isn’t accepted though I can see Rovers looking elsewhere.