“Would be a move that makes very little sense” – Leeds United field Bournemouth enquiry for defender: The verdict

AFC Bournemouth have enquired about the service of Leeds United right-back, Cody Drameh.

Leeds allowed Drameh to join Cardiff City on loan during the January transfer window, as the 20-year-old pursued first-team football on a regular basis.

In 18 appearances, Drameh has chalked up three assists, helping Cardiff move away from the relegation zone.

A report from Wales Online has revealed that should first-team opportunities not present themselves at Leeds, Drameh could well be on the move again.

AFC Bournemouth have reportedly enquired about his service, as they look ahead to a potential promotion and Premier League campaign.

Our writers discuss the prospect of a move to the South Coast happening:

Alfie Burns

You’ve got to fully expect that Leeds will take a look at Drameh over the course of pre-season, particularly with Jesse Marsch now in-charge.

Leeds may be looking to evolve their right-back options and sourcing a long-term successor to Luke Ayling. Drameh could well be that man if he can impress ahead of 2022/23.

That’s a potential spanner in the works for Bournemouth pursuing a deal for Drameh.

Additionally, if Leeds are still a Premier League side and Bournemouth are promoted, the Yorkshire club might not be overly keen on sending one of their best prospects across the division to a rival that might well be competing in their third of the table.

It’s a far safer bet for Leeds to send Drameh back into the Championship if he’s not going to be the picture at Elland Road.

Marcus Ally

Cody Drameh has been excellent since joining Cardiff City on loan in January and has demonstrated why he is so highly thought of at Leeds.

The 20-year-old should be involved in a Premier League squad, if possible, in some capacity next season and he would be better off battling for his place under Jesse Marsch than moving to Bournemouth.

Adam Smith and Jack Stacey both have contracts with the Cherries running beyond the end of the season, and Ethan Laird’s terrible switch from Swansea City to the South Coast (both on loan from Manchester United) should act as a warning as to what could happen and the stagnation of development that could occur if Drameh arrives at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

It would be a move that makes very little sense for me.

Billy Mulley

Cody Drameh has proven to be an excellent loan addition at Cardiff, with the young full-back stepping up to regular Championship football excellently.

He is an athletic and intelligent right-back, who can also win his defensive duels, whilst he has also shown that he possesses quality in the final third, ticking a lot of boxes at a lot of clubs I am sure.

Bournemouth do have some very good options when it comes to the full-back position, but whether they possess the players to move up to Premier League level remains to be seen, which to me is a similar case to Drameh.

Progressing at an exponential rate, Drameh would certainly be an exciting addition at The Vitality Stadium, but whether he could immediately thrive in the Premier League is another question.