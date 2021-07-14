‘Would be a move that benefitted all parties’ – Birmingham City taking a look at PL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Birmingham City are starting to be linked with a couple more transfer moves now having already added the likes of Chuks Aneke, Ryan Woods, Jordan Graham and Tahith Chong.

According to the latest report from The Athletic reporter Tim Spiers, Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is now training with the Blues at the moment as they weigh up whether to make a loan move for the 23-year-old.

That comes after the keeper had spent time out on loan with Shrewsbury Town in League One last term where he kept nine clean sheets in 26 appearances in the league.

Lee Bowyer’s side had just handed a new deal to Zach Jeacock as well but it seems they are also interested in adding to their goalkeeping options by bringing in Sarkic.

So with Birmingham taking a look at Sarkic with a view to signing him on loan, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing for the Blues…

Ben Wignall

Given what we now know about Neil Etheridge and his COVID diagnosis, it makes sense as to why Birmingham are looking at Sarkic considering he’s quite local at Wolves.

Etheridge played 43 league games last season so it’s hard to see his first-choice jersey being taken by anyone right now, but Sarkic is definitely a goalkeeper on an upward curve following his loan spell at Shrewsbury last season.

He may not have much experience in senior football for someone who is almost 24 years of age, but Sarkic is still relatively young for a player in his position and he has some attributes that give him an advantage over Etheridge.

Sarkic’s height is far superior at 6ft 5in, meaning that he would surely be more convincing claiming crosses, but aside from that he is perhaps an unknown quantity.

Etheridge definitely needs some competition and Sarkic could provide that but if Wolves want to send the Montenegrin to a club that he will be guaranteed first-team football at, then the Blues probably aren’t that outfit.

Billy Mulley

Sarkic is a very promising young goalkeeper and it is only logical that a Championship move is the next step in his progression.

A move to Birmingham, if promised sufficient game time, would be a move that benefitted all parties. The Blues are in the middle of a rebuild and it would be an exciting time for Sarkic to get on board.

As alluded to before, the amount of minutes that Birmingham would be able to offer will play a key part to whether this progresses.

Neil Etheridge enjoyed a solid season between the sticks last year and it would be a difficult task to steal a starting spot away from the Philippines international.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a good move.

Matija Sarkic has good experience for his age after loan spells with Livingston and Shrewsbury Town.

His time in League One last term was very impressive and so it’s no surprise that he’s being linked with a move to the Championship.

Whether he’d be seen as a first team regular with Birmingham City is up for debate, but I certainly think that he could challenge.

Lee Bowyer will be a great manager to spur him on to greater things and so if they can pull it off then I think that it will be a decent addition.