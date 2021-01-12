‘Would be a mistake’ – New name enters frame for Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday remain on the lookout for a new manager and former Wales boss Chris Coleman has emerged as a potential candidate.

The Owls are still yet to appoint a replacement for Tony Pulis and Yorkshire Live has noted that Coleman may be in the running.

But would he be a good appointment? And is he the right man for the job?

We asked our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

Not one bit, this would be a really poor appointment.

Sheffield Wednesday appointing Coleman would be a mistake, just like Sunderland made a couple of seasons ago when settling on the Welshman.

He’s done very little to convince in club football over the course of the last couple of seasons and Wednesday need better if they are to remain in the Championship.

It would be a move that just harbours too much risk at this stage, particularly when there are miles better candidates out there.

A question of Chris Coleman or Paul Cook… I’m afraid you’re only swaying one way.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’d be the right appointment at this moment in time.

Coleman has experience of managing in the Championship in the past, which should put him ahead of some of the other managerial targets that Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly contemplating making a move for this month.

But his last managerial spell in England was with Sunderland, which certainly wasn’t the best of spells at all.

Sheffield Wednesday can’t afford to take a gamble with this next managerial appointment, as if it goes wrong, then I can see them playing their football in League One next season.

I still think that Paul Cook should be top of their wishlist at the moment, as he’s shown that he can work well with a small budget and help teams survive in the Championship.

I’m not convinced that Coleman would be the right manager to take charge of them yet.

Sam Rourke

Not for me, I’d avoid this.

Coleman’s last stint in English football with Sunderland was very underwhelming, and he failed to successfully deliver a positive run of form to propel the Black Cats away from relegation trouble in the Championship.

Wednesday cannot take any major risks with this next appointment and need to be hiring someone who has shown they can improve performances, and in-turn deliver results.

Paul Cook showcased that during his time at Wigan in what were challenging circumstances, and with it being revealed that he has applied for the job at Hillsborough, he has to be the number one choice in my eyes.

It’s clear Cook would be a favourable appointment just by looking at the majority of Sheffield Wednesday fans on social media, whereas the same can’t be said for Coleman.

Chansiri needs to play it safe here in my eyes, as their status as a Championship club is on the line here.