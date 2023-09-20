Highlights Leeds United are open to considering offers for goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window, despite keeping him this summer.

Meslier started the season as the club's first-choice goalkeeper and has shown great form in the Championship.

While finances may play a role, it would be a mistake for Leeds to sell Meslier as he has the potential to remain the club's number one for many years and help them achieve their goal of returning to the Premier League.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United "remain ready to consider offers" for goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Meslier remained at Elland Road this summer following the Whites' relegation to the Championship despite being linked with a host of big clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay claims that the Leeds hierarchy had expected Meslier to depart this summer, and says the club would have considered offers between £20 million and £25 million.

However, the Whites did not receive a suitable offer for Meslier and the 23-year-old started the season as Daniel Farke's first choice goalkeeper, ahead of Karl Darlow, who joined the club from Newcastle United this summer for a fee of £400,000.

But it seems that Meslier's future could once again be the subject of speculation in January, with Leeds said to be open to sanctioning his exit.

Meslier is under contract at Elland Road until summer 2026.

Should Leeds United sell Illan Meslier in January?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether the Whites should look to cash in on Meslier in January.

James Reeves

Leeds are facing a big decision on Meslier's future.

There is no doubt Meslier is an outstanding goalkeeper and he looks to have rediscovered his form in the Championship this campaign after being dropped by Sam Allardyce for the final four games of last season in the Premier League.

It would be a blow for the Whites to lose Meslier, but they have an excellent replacement at the club in Darlow, who has proven his quality at Championship level previously with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Hull City.

With two good goalkeepers, it could come down to finances and, after failing to secure significant transfer fees for some of their outgoing players this summer, the club may be keen to bring in funds.

However, with the Whites having ambitions to return to the Premier League in the not-too-distant future, there would be question marks over whether Darlow is good enough for the top flight, so letting Meslier go would be a mistake as he could remain the club's number one goalkeeper for many years to come.

Alfie Burns

It contradicts what the club are saying.

Angus Kinnear recently stated that the club turned down an eight-figure offer for Meslier in the summer, adding that it was in the mid-twenties and, actually, quite a substantial bit of money. Leeds wanted to be aggressive with their retentions and they were just that with Meslier.

Meslier started the season as Daniel Farke's No.1 despite Karl Darlow signing and, in the spirit of keeping the manager happy, surely the club shouldn't be selling his No.1 under his nose, particularly after making so much noise about returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The young Frenchman is getting better every week and looks to be regaining plenty of confidence he lost in the Premier League. Leeds can only benefit from that between now and January, and beyond.

Couple that with the fact that Darlow has not convinced at all in the EFL Cup, and you'd probably advise Leeds to retain Meslier rather than moving him on in January. If a bid arrives that's too good to turn down, things might change, but given Leeds have already turned down £20m+ it's going to be a really big fee in January to convince them to oversee any sale.