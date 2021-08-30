‘Would be a mistake’ – Ipswich Town in discussions with Middlesbrough over 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Morsy is a player who Ipswich boss Paul Cook knows well, with the Egypt international playing key parts in Wigan and Chesterfield’s promotion-winning seasons in 2018 and 2014 respectively.

Morsy is now at Boro having joined from Wigan last summer, and he has made 36 appearances for the Teesside club.

Ipswich, though, have reportedly opened up discussions regarding a move for Morsy, however Boro will only let him leave if they manage to bring in a replacement.

Is this the right call? We discuss…

Ned Holmes

At this point in the season, I think that would be a mistake in all honesty!

Morsy was a regular fixture last season under Warnock and looks likely to play a similar role again this term – having featured three times already.

He adds a bit of grit and tenacity in the middle of the park and you get the impression that he’s a player Warnock is keen on.

For me, he’s too good for League One and with the transfer window set to close tomorrow it would be a mistake for Boro to think about cashing in on him.

I can’t see the Tractor Boys getting this one done, if I’m honest.

Billy Mulley

Sam Morsy has been a strong performer for Middlesbrough ever since he joined from Wigan Athletic, and I do still see a place for him in Boro’s current side.

Yes, they have brought in two quality midfield options in Martin Payero and Matt Crooks, but they have also lost two very good midfielders in Lewis Wing and George Saville, although, the former is only a temporary exit.

Morsy’s tenacity and intelligence make him a great option for Neil Warnock to have, whilst he also has the technical ability to match, making him a player that should still have a future in the north-east.

It appears that Middlesbrough will only allow the midfielder to go if they are able to find a replacement, which would be a difficult task this late on, unless they are already working on something

Chris Thorpe

Morsy is now at the back end of his career and may not get a better chance than this to earn a big wage before he retires.

He’s featured three times for Boro this season in the league and still seems to be in Warnock’s plans at this moment in time.

Selling him this close to the deadline should only be considered if they have a decent replacement lined up.

Otherwise they should forget about it as it would leave them short in a key area of the pitch.

It will be intriguing to see which was Warnock and co go with this one, as it seems likely that the player would want to play under his former boss, Paul Cook.