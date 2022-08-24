“Would be a massive signing” – Pundit delivers opinion on West Brom’s interest in Reading star

West Brom’s striker search continues with Reading’s Lucas Joao emerging as a name on Steve Bruce’s radar, as per a report from Football Insider.

The likes of Lewis Grabban and Oli McBurnie have been mentioned as Bruce looks to add another forward following the recent injury to Daryl Dike.

Joao has proven to be a consistent source of goals and general positivity at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far during his Reading career and is now off the mark this season too.

Sharing his thoughts on West Brom’s interest in the Reading talisman, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I like Lucas. It’d be a massive signing for them.

I mean, Paul Ince has come out and emphatically said that he is not available. Obviously, with Incey doing very well, a very good start at reading, he wouldn’t want to lose him.

“But he’s in the final year of his contract. He’s averaging 15 goals a season, so that’s a decent return from a centre forward.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-West Brom midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Graham Dorrans Norwich City Colchester United Alloa Athletic Dunfermline Athletic

“Obviously Reading would be really disappointed to see him go but him going into the last year of his contract, Reading being in the position that they are financially, you would think if West Brom made any kind of a decent offer, Reading would not be in opposition to not accept that offer.”

The verdict

Joao is a top forward in this division who could certainly thrive at the top end of the Championship, however, Reading do not want to sell.

Of course, these kind of tactics, where managers come out and say players are not for sale, are a common practice in the modern-day game, however, Joao is such an important component of what Reading do and it would prove to be too difficult to replace him if he is to depart late on in this window.

From an Albion perspective, they could do a lot worse than signing the former Sheffield Wednesday man who is a consistent scorer of goals at Championship level.