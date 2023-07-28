This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham are interested in signing Barnsley striker James Norwood, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Norwood is said to have emerged on the Red Dragons' transfer radar as they prepare for life back in League Two following their promotion from the National League last season, although Barnsley Chronicle journalist Doug O'Kane claims there has been no approach yet.

The 32-year-old scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season as the Tykes reached the League One play-off final, but he could be allowed to depart Oakwell this summer after the Tykes brought in two new strikers.

Max Watters has completed a permanent move from Cardiff City after a successful loan spell and Andrew Dallas, who scored 21 goals in 50 appearances for Solihull Moors and Chesterfield in the National League last season, has also arrived in South Yorkshire.

Wrexham could step up their search for attacking reinforcements after star striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in the 3-1 win over a youthful Manchester United side during the club's pre-season trip to the United States.

Should Barnsley sell James Norwood this summer?

FLW's Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall believes the Reds should keep hold of Norwood this summer and says he would be a huge loss should he leave the club.

"There may be some that would argue that at James Norwood's age, it might be a good idea to let him go if Wrexham are willing to pay a substantial fee," Joe said.

"For me, I think personally no way, I would not be letting Norwood go to Wrexham, I would really want to try and keep him if he's keen to stay at the club.

"He was a vital part of our success last season, he's just such a great character to have around the dressing room.

"He brings an air of confidence which brings everyone else up, particularly when you've got a younger squad like Barnsley have, having that older head in there, he's been around the block, he knows what he's doing.

"He leads the line and he's such a leader on the pitch in terms of his effort and commitment.

"He presses so aggressively with such intent and terrifies defenders, he's like a steam train running at them and that really does set the tone for everyone else in the team.

"I think if Barnsley lose Norwood this summer to Wrexham or another club, it would be a massive loss for us.

"I think he's going to be vital to our success this year and if Barnsley want to challenge for promotion, he's one of the players we really want to try and keep hold of, even if it is just for another year."

Would James Norwood be a good signing for Wrexham?

Norwood would be an excellent addition for the Red Dragons.

It would be a coup if Wrexham could convince Norwood to drop down to League Two and he would form a prolific partnership with Mullin when he returns from injury.

However, it would be a blow to Barnsley to lose Norwood as he was an integral part of the team last season and while new manager Neill Collins may prefer Watters or Dallas up front, he would still be a strong option to have in the squad.

The Tykes should try to keep hold of Norwood, but the opportunity to join the Red Dragons' ambitious project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be tempting for him at this stage of his career.