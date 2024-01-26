Highlights Losing Kyle Bartley would be a major loss for West Brom amid interest from Luton Town in the January transfer window.

That's according to former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer, who does however admit that the Championship club may find it hard to turn down an offer for the defender, should one come in.

Bartley a key man for West Brom

It is now five-and-a-half years since Bartley joined West Brom, having signed for an undisclosed fee from Swansea City back in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the centre back has gone on to make 185 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in that time.

Kyle Bartley senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists West Brom 185 12 5 Leeds United 50 6 2 Swansea City 38 0 0 Sheffield United 37 0 2 Rangers 30 1 1 Birmingham City 19 5 0 Arsenal 1 0 0 As of 25th January 2024

The 32-year-old also helped the club win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League during the 2019/20 season, and has been a regular feature under Carlos Corberan in the second-tier during the current campaign.

However, it seems as though Bartley could potentially be set for a move away from The Hawthorns, and back to the Premier League, in the final days of the January transfer window.

Luton eyeing move for Bartley

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Bartley is now on a list of potential central defensive targets for Luton Town, in the final days of the January transfer window.

Following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last season, the Hatters currently sit 18th in the top-flight table, one point from safety, with a game in hand.

As things stand, Bartley's contract with West Brom is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning this month could be the Championship club's last chance to cash in on him.

Consequently, Palmer believes, that with the Baggies still in a precarious financial situation as they continue to search for a buyer to takeover the club from Guochuan Lai, it would be hard for them to reject any bid for Bartley, even with his exit would represent a big loss.

Bartley "one of best defenders in the Championship" - Palmer

With interest emerging from the top-flight in Bartley, it seems Palmer believes that the West Brom man is one of the standout potential targets for top-flight clubs from the Championship.

As a result, he feels it would be a major setback for West Brom to lose the 32-year-old this month as they chase promotion to the Premier League themselves, even if it is something they may have to accept.

Asked by Football League World whether the Baggies should look to sell Bartley in what remains of the transfer window amid that interest from Luton, the former England international said: "Bartley is one of the best defenders in the Championship, and has Premier League experience with over 50 appearances.

"Luton Town have identified Bartley as a potential signing, but with West Brom fifth in the Championship table, in a play-off place and aiming for a play-off spot, they would be reluctant to let the player go in January.

"However, Bartley is out of contract in the summer, and with the club no further ahead with the takeover, any suitable offer, you would assume, would be accepted by the West Bromwich Albion board.

"This would be a massive blow for West Brom and Carlos Corberan, in his attempts to achieve what he is trying to do this season".

Palmer's assessment of Kyle Bartley situation is a fair one

It does feel hard to argue with Palmer when it comes to what he is saying about Bartley's links with Luton.

It would be a big blow for West Brom to lose a player such as Bartley right now, given how well he knows the club and division, making him vital for the promotion battle they are involved in.

However, his contract situation, combined with the financial uncertainty there appears to be around The Hawthorns right now, means they can ill afford to turn down money for him, should an offer come in from elsewhere.

As a result, you get the feeling that the likes of Luton ought to be ready to move quickly in their pursuit of Bartley, as time runs out to get deals done in the January transfer window.