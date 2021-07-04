‘Would be a massive blow’ – Many West Brom fans react as PL duo circle for 25-year-old

A number of West Brom fans have been reacting to the latest report from Football Insider that both Brentford and Burnley are interested in making a move for Darnell Furlong.

Furlong was a key player for the Baggies last term in the Premier League and he managed to make 35 appearances in which he scored one goal and also provided three assists. The 25-year-old was also a key performer in the 2019/20 season as West Brom secured promotion to the top-flight.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Burnley and Brentford have both turned their attention towards a move for Furlong this summer with both clubs keen to enhance their options in the right-back department.

It is believed that West Brom could be forced into cashing in on the defender during the transfer window to compensate for their relegation from the Premier League last term.

That comes with the Baggies believed to braced for bids for a few of their most influential performers from last term.

West Brom are thought to be set to command a significant transfer fee for Furlong if they are to allow him to leave the Hawthorns to either Brentford or Burnley.

Many West Brom fans were against the idea of selling Furlong this summer and believe that it would be a major blow for them to lose the 25-year-old during the transfer window.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Need to keep this guy and Townsend. Best fullbacks we’ve had in a while imo — Dan (@danerlive) July 3, 2021

We have to keep him by slapping a ridiculous price tag on him — Tom (MR T) (@BaggiesTom1) July 3, 2021

Need to keep this guy, he’s so good & would be difficult to replace imo — AK (@ArjunKang5) July 3, 2021

We can’t sell all our assets — Nick Wortley (@nickwortley61) July 3, 2021

Please no — Josh 💀 (@Joshwbaaa) July 3, 2021

nah we need to keep him — TB (@tomwba1309) July 3, 2021

Man that talks sense!!! For years we’ve struggled with fullbacks this would be a massive blow — JAY LEE (@itsjaylee13) July 3, 2021