“Would be a marquee signing” – Middlesbrough consider summer move for Southampton forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are weighing up a potential summer move for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong, as per a Tweet from journalist Graeme Bailey.

Boro, who are looking to secure a loan move for the Saints forward who joined the Premier League outfit a year ago, will have their sights firmly fixed on promotion next season.

Possessing his first summer in charge of the Teesside club to assemble a squad ready to take on the second tier, Chris Wilder could be busy over the next few weeks.

Netting twice in 23 Premier League appearances for the Saints last season, following a campaign of netting 28 times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the 25-year-old.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Boro’s interest in the Southampton forward…

Quiz: Are these 20 Middlesbrough transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Middlesbrough bought Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest True False

Charlie Gregory

If Middlesbrough can sign Adam Armstrong on a loan deal this summer, then it would be an absolutely incredible deal for the club.

In fact, this signing alone could make them promotion favourites this year considering his prior Championship record. He’s been outstanding previously for Blackburn and helped fire in the goals for them and if he can match that kind of form with Boro, then it would give them at least a double-digit amount of goals next season from him.

That would surely put them in the reckoning for the play-offs at the very least. Armstrong has scored goals in the Premier League now to boot, so to drop back to the Championship would be an incredible move from Chris Wilder.

He would likely emerge as one of the best strikers in the division again too – so if a deal can be done, then it should be.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a smart addition for Middlesbrough to make this summer.

Chris Wilder was not happy with his striking options last season, and with Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly having returned to their respective parent clubs, Boro are looking light in the department, too.

Armstrong has shown previously that he can be lethal at this level, which is what earned him his move to the Premier League in the first place.

He didn’t feature as much as he would have liked at Southampton, but if a Championship loan is a possibility for the forward this summer, Boro, and most clubs in the division, should be all over it.

Marcus Ally

This would be an outstanding piece of business for Boro.

The 25-year-old scored just two goals in 17 Premier League starts last season, but he would be looked on as one of the most dangerous frontmen in the Championship should he return.

Boro would potentially want to bring in a more physical striker to play with Armstrong, should Wilder persist with a front two next season, but bringing in the former England U21 international would be a great place to start.

Armstrong scored 44 goals across his last two seasons in the Championship, and with the likes of Marcus Tavernier and Isaiah Jones creating chances for him, it would be a surprise to see him score less than 20 if this one does go through.

Boro desperately need at least two strikers this summer, and Armstrong would be a marquee signing.