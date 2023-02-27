“Would be a major error” – Birmingham City face potential stick or twist decision involving John Eustace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City’s disappointing run in the Championship continued last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

The Hatters scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 47th minute of this fixture as Carlton Morris headed an effort past John Ruddy.

The Blues have now lost nine of their last 11 league games.

Following this fixture, Eustace admitted that he believes that Birmingham will be able to get through this difficult period.

However, with questions starting to be asked regarding his future, it will be interesting to see whether the 43-year-old will be given the time to turn things around.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Birmingham should stick or twist with Eustace.

Check out their views below…

Marcus Ally

They should definitely be looking to stick.

Eustace has over performed in the Blues dugout this season and therefore should be treated as such while they are going through a tough patch.

A relegation battle would have been expected heading into the campaign, so to put that off until the end of February is a good effort, while we all know that three wins from their final 12 will likely see the Blues to safety.

Their predicament could appear very different after they take on Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United in their next two matches, questions should not be asked of Eustace unless they fail to improve their situation after that pair of fixtures.

Billy Mulley

Birmingham are evidently in a difficult space at the moment but I am not too sure that parting company with John Eustace would help solve the issues that surround the club.

It was always going to be a difficult season for the Blues, however, the joy they saw nearer the start of the campaign raised expectation levels at St Andrew’s, making their recent run of form that little bit more difficult to take.

Now, the Blues are seemingly being dragged into a relegation battle and with some clubs around them changing their manager and improving, they could look to do the same.

I personally would not want to see Eustace depart, however, if they are dragged further into a relegation battle, then I would not be surprised if they did cut his time short at St Andrew’s.

Josh Cole

Although the Blues are in a slump at the moment, sacking Eustace at this stage of the season would be a major error in judgement.

Birmingham have managed to produce some impressive performances with Eustace at the helm and have recently been hindered by injuries to key players such as Troy Deeney, Dion Sanderson and Marc Roberts.

With there being no guarantee that a replacement will be able to get more out of the players that the Blues have at their disposal, the club’s hierarchy ought to stick with Eustace for their upcoming fixtures.

By securing a positive result in their meeting with Wigan this weekend, Birmingham will alleviate fears of being dragged into a relegation battle by the teams below them in the Championship standings.