‘Would be a major coup’ – Fulham emerge as an option for Liverpool man: The verdict

Fulham and Brentford have been named as realistic options for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to Goal.

Wilson spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, scoring seven goals in 37 appearances and chipping in with 12 assists for the Bluebirds.

But the 24-year-old’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, having made only two first-team appearances for the Reds since coming through the ranks on Merseyside.

According to Goal, Benfica are among the clubs who have asked about Wilson, but their report claims that Fulham or Brentford look like more realistic options.

George Harbey

It would be a real statement of intent for Fulham to land Wilson this summer, and in all honesty, I cannot see it happening.

He’s spent the last four seasons out on loan, three times in the Championship with Hull, Derby and Cardiff, and once in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

At 24, I think it’s all about Wilson trying to find a new home and settle down somewhere for good, rather than spending another year out on loan.

If Fulham can get him in on a permanent basis, it would be a pricey addition and it’s a lot to spend on one player in today’s market.

But he’s a proven star at this level. He scores goals and creates them too, and it would be a very exciting addition for the Cottagers.

Ned Holmes

If Fulham can get this done it would be a fantastic signing.

With the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ademola Lookman returning to their parent clubs following loan moves, the west London club have lost some of their best attacking options from last season.

Whoever the new manager will be is taking over a squad with a lot of talent in it but for me, adding Wilson is still a no-brainer.

His record at Championship level is excellent and his attitude while on loan has always been brilliant as well.

He’s not got a chance at Liverpool and the Wales international will likely want to prove to everyone at Anfield that was the wrong decision.

If Fulham can benefit, it could be massive for them.

Ben Wignall

I would be incredibly shocked if Wilson was to drop down to the Championship once again as I expect him to secure a permanent move to a Premier League team or a foreign club.

Wilson wasn’t able to match the figures he produced for Derby three seasons ago when he was at Cardiff City in the previous campaign, but he still showed that he was a classy operator at Championship level and even when he was at Bournemouth in the Premier League it was apparent that he was good enough for the top flight as he scored seven goals.

The fact that Fulham are seen as a realistic option for Wilson next season though shows that they will probably be the Championship’s big spenders this summer – the Khan family aren’t shy of dipping into their wallets and they probably won’t have to sell many of their big names to fund moves for players like Wilson.

It would be a major coup for Fulham should they strike a deal for the Wales international, but I can just see him ending up in the Premier League.