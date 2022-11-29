“Would be a major coup” – Development concerning potential Aston Villa, Sunderland January deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have reportedly enquired about a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Cam Archer ahead of January.

The Championship club have had to play without a recognised number nine for large parts of the season due to injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms but even with the duo returning, it seems they’re keen to add some more forward firepower.

Football Insider has reported that the Black Cats have enquired about a loan deal for Archer, who is expected to attract plenty of interest in the winter window.

But would he be a good signing for Sunderland? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With news that the club are ready to cash in on Ross Stewart come January, a striker will definitely be needed at Sunderland.

That is, of course, unless Stewart signs a new contract.

Bringing in Archer would certainly soften the blow of losing Stewart in the short term, with the Aston Villa man having really impressed during his short stay at Preston last term.

His goals and general play on that loan spell had several clubs falling over themselves trying to convince Aston Villa to loan him out this summer, and for Sunderland to be the side to come out on top in the race for his temporary signature would be a big boost for the club.

It would also be a great move for Archer’s development.

The 20-year-old would get regular game time and at a huge football club, too, playing in front of the biggest crowd in the division at the Stadium of Light.

There’s a lot to like about this one.

Ned Holmes

This would be some signing for Sunderland if they can pull it off.

They always looked one striker short at the end of the summer window and so it proved with the injuries to Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart leaving them without a centre-forward.

Both players should be available for them this weekend but signing a third striker in January would still be a good call and Cam Archer may be the best option.

He thrived in the Championship with Preston North End in the second half of last season and showed enough over the summer to convince Aston Villa to keep him in the first team squad for the opening months of 2022/23.

It seems as though he could be sent out on loan again but you’d question whether Sunderland is really the best destination.

Villa will want him to be playing plenty of minutes and with Stewart and Simms there, that might not happen if he joins the Black Cats.

Were Stewart to depart, however, a loan spell at the Stadium of Light would appear more likely.

Adam Jones

Playing in a front two at Preston North End last season, he could fit in perfectly at Sunderland alongside either Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms.

With Amad Diallo potentially going back to Manchester United in January, that would leave the Black Cats with one fewer forward option, so this could end up being a very good addition.

The Villa man has already shown his goalscoring pedigree at this level and it would be a major coup if they were able to get a deal over the line for him.

It’s just unclear whether he would be one of the first names on the teamsheet with Stewart and Simms also at Tony Mowbray’s disposal and Jewison Bennette able to operate in an advanced role.

Considering they only have three loanees though, there’s plenty of space for him so this is a deal worth doing.