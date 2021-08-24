Sheffield Wednesday
‘Would be a machine in League 1’, ‘No thanks’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer links to winger emerge
Darren Moore’s summer recruitment at Sheffield Wednesday may not be done just yet as transfer links to winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have emerged via the Sheffield Star.
The 29-year-old is a free agent having departed Middlesbrough at the end of last season, and the wide areas are a place where Moore still feels as though he needs to add to.
It seems even more important to do so considering Andre Green made a surprise move to Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia last week, leaving the Owls light on the wing.
Mendez-Laing has had his issues in recent times and had his contract terminated by Cardiff City in September 2020 due to failing a drugs test, but Neil Warnock once again took him under his wing to take him to Teesside, where he played nine matches for Boro.
Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?
The winger has Premier League experience as well with Cardiff, scoring four goals in 20 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign but could be set to drop down to League One for the first time since 2017 when he was a Rochdale player.
Wednesday fans have been reacting to a potential deal for Mendez-Laing – check out what they have been saying on social media.
Big big fan https://t.co/N1VRfxpAGW
— Caulkett (@Caulkett92) August 24, 2021
Would be a machine in League One https://t.co/Lmz3ew2rcv
— Luke Caster (@LukeCaster) August 24, 2021
I’m all for this, rated him at Cardiff https://t.co/2Tt4I2RALX
— Adam (@League1Tour) August 24, 2021
Would be a very good player at this level #swfc https://t.co/YJEDiZ1NTO
— Geoff SWFC (@GeoffSWFC) August 24, 2021
We dont need another winger
— Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) August 24, 2021
Hope he doesn't upset the apple cart
— Lives not Knives (@NikkieHiggs) August 24, 2021
No thanks.
— Philip Bullivant (@pbstreets19) August 24, 2021
Would take Mendez-Laing. #SWFC
— Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) August 24, 2021
I’d take Mendez Laing on a free was unreal for cardiff
— Adam (@League1Tour) August 24, 2021