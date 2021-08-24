Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Would be a machine in League 1’, ‘No thanks’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer links to winger emerge

Published

1 hour ago

on

Darren Moore’s summer recruitment at Sheffield Wednesday may not be done just yet as transfer links to winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have emerged via the Sheffield Star.

The 29-year-old is a free agent having departed Middlesbrough at the end of last season, and the wide areas are a place where Moore still feels as though he needs to add to.

It seems even more important to do so considering Andre Green made a surprise move to Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia last week, leaving the Owls light on the wing.

Mendez-Laing has had his issues in recent times and had his contract terminated by Cardiff City in September 2020 due to failing a drugs test, but Neil Warnock once again took him under his wing to take him to Teesside, where he played nine matches for Boro.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25

Arsenal

The winger has Premier League experience as well with Cardiff, scoring four goals in 20 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign but could be set to drop down to League One for the first time since 2017 when he was a Rochdale player.

Wednesday fans have been reacting to a potential deal for Mendez-Laing – check out what they have been saying on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would be a machine in League 1’, ‘No thanks’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer links to winger emerge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: