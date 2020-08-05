‘Would be a luxury addition’ – Leeds United in running to sign relegated winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger David Brooks with the Whites alongside a number of top-flight clubs keen on his signature, as per Wales Online.

Bielsa’s side are joined by the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham in their pursuit of the player whom Bournemouth rate at £40 million.

The Welsh youngster has struggled with injuries during his time at the Vitality Stadium but managed to notch seven goals and five assists in his first season at Bournemouth.

So, would Brooks be a good addition for Leeds? Is the £4om price-tag a fair valuation?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

Leeds aren’t going to pay £40m on Brooks, I just can’t see that happening.

He’s an exceptional talent and a player that could be a really strong addition for Marcelo Bielsa to get his claws into.

Unfortunately, I just see that price-tag putting him out of Leeds’ reach this summer.

There are more pressing issues in the Leeds squad than attacking midfield, with goalkeeper, centre-back and striker all standing out.

Brooks would be a luxury addition, but at £40m, he turns into your key summer buy.

Did these 12 ex-Leeds United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at Elland Road? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Did Nick Barmby score more or less than 20 goals for Leeds United? More Less

Chris Thorpe

A very good signing from a Leeds point of view as Brooks showed a lot of promise during his first season in the Premier League.

It is clear that the Whites are in need of some attacking reinforcements after clinching promotion and Brooks would certainly provide a great option either wide on the right or in behind Bamford as a number 10 – a role he has played on the odd occasion during his time at Bournemouth.

I have been a big admirer of the winger since his days at Sheffield United and always felt he was destined for bigger and better things when he signed for Bournemouth originally.

There is no doubt that the Whites won’t be the only club in for the Welsh international and for that reason I can understand why his price tag is so high as we head into the upcoming transfer window.

Overall this would be a great move, but I am a bit unsure as to whether Leeds would be willing to part with £40 million for a player that would need some time to adjust to Bielsa’s demanding methods.

Jacob Potter

This would be a fantastic signing by Leeds.

Brooks has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League whilst with AFC Bournemouth, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club in the summer.

The fact that he’s also attracting interest from the likes of Spurs and Leicester City speaks volumes about his ability at this moment in time.

Is he worth £40million though? In today’s market he probably is, but I do think there could be better alternatives out there for Leeds.

It would be a real statement of intent by Leeds if they were able to land his signature ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.