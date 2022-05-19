“Would be a low-risk addition” – Norwich City eye summer move for West Brom player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are considering a move for West Brom defender Cedric Kipre, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The 25-year-old is believed to have grown frustrated with the lack of game time he has seen at The Hawthorns this season, with Kipre not featuring at all in the Championship under Steve Bruce.

The report states that the Canaries are to be joined by Rangers in their pursuit of the defender, with the Scottish giants facing uncertainty in regards to their defensive options for next year.

Kipre has 88 Championship appearances to his name, predominantly accumulating those appearances during his time with Wigan Athletic.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Norwich’s interest in Kipre…

24 Norwich City quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 2020/21: Who was their top scorer during the campaign? Emi Buendia Teemu Pukki

Adam Jones

Kipre can perhaps count himself unlucky not to have played more often at The Hawthorns this season after putting in some decent performances – but it remains to be seen whether he can play a part in getting the Canaries back to the Premier League.

In terms of adding depth, he would be a good option to have and in fairness, they may be able to recruit him cheaply with the Baggies reportedly open to selling him.

This would be a low-risk addition and at 25, there may even be room for him to get even better so he should be recruited as a potential long-term option for Dean Smith’s side.

He may not start at first – but he could potentially force his way into the first team at Carrow Road.

Declan Harte

Kipre arrived at the Hawthorns with decent expectations, but failed to really deliver anything meaningful to the club in his time there.

The defender had an increased presence in the side in the first half of this season, but has underwhelmed with his performances.

This would be a strange move for Norwich to show interest in signing him, but he could prove to be decent cover to have in the squad.

Norwich will need to prepare for life in the Championship and the 25-year old now has experience of that, so if they can bring him to the club at a low cost then there is little risk to this move.

But it is certainly not a deal that will not be worth spending over the odds to complete.

Carla Devine

There’s no doubting that Cedric Kipre has had a tough season this year. The centre-back has struggled to get game time and has made only 14 Championship appearances this season.

However, it doesn’t mean the 25-year-old is not good enough and actually to keep his career alive, he needs the right move this summer. Norwich may well be that move for him.

Kipre played two seasons of Championship football with Wigan Athletic and was a regular part of the side proving he can do well at this level. He just needs the game time.

With Norwich coming back down to the Championship, this would be a signing they would be able to rely on at this level and could set them up nicely for life in the league again.