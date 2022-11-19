“Would be a lot to handle” – Aston Villa development hands Burnley fresh January hope: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer is reportedly keen to go out on loan in January.

That’s according to Birmingham Live, who indicate the 20-year-old would favour a temporary move away from Villa Park for the second half of the season.

After impressing for Preston North End in a similar move last term, there were a host of Championship clubs keen on Archer in the summer.

Burnley were reported to be among them but should the Clarets re-ignite their interest in him in January?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Yes, immediately.

Archer has been in and around matchday squads in the Premier League this season, but significant minutes have been few and far between.

With the introduction of nine substitutes allowed on the bench in the top-flight this term, it should not be read into as much that he is in the matchday squad with regularity when minutes are not materialising.

It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into Unai Emery’s starting XI plans before the January window, but with the likelihood that that does not happen, Burnley would be an attractive option from the parent club’s perspective.

Jay Rodriguez has been excellent so far this season, but Archer combining with the likes of Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson would be a lot to handle for second tier backlines.

Ned Holmes

Definitely.

Burnley have emerged as the frontrunner for the Championship title but beyond Jay Rodriguez, there are question marks about their striking options.

Ashley Barnes underwhelmed when he led the line earlier in the season while the jury is still out on Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu.

That means an injury to Rodriguez, who has had his fitness problems in recent years, could be a real issue and Vincent Kompany should be adding more depth in January.

After thriving at Preston in the second half of 2021/22, Cameron Archer could be an ideal addition to the Burnley squad to flesh out their forward options.

The 20-year-old proved himself to be a fine finisher at Deepdale but also looks to have the technical ability needed to succeed in the system Burnley play under Kompany.

The only issue may be convincing Aston Villa to send Archer somewhere that he may not be first choice.

Forget the World Cup… Try score 20/20 on this Burnley FC quiz

1 of 20 Where do Burnley play their home games at? DW Stadium Turf Moor Ewood Park Old Trafford

Toby Wilding

It would seem to make sense for Burnley to look into a deal for Archer come January.

When you consider the fact that the Clarets really only have Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes to call upon as centre-forward options, they could benefit from the extra depth the Villa man could provide them with, especially given the injury record of their current options.

Archer’s previous spell at this level with Preston also showed he is more than capable of making a significant impact at this level, and given he is at a much earlier stage of his career than Rodriguez and Barnes, he could offer them something different.

Add in the fact that, given they look to be one of the favourites for promotion, Burnley could be seen as an appealing destination for Archer by his parent club, this does feel like it could be worth pursuing for those in charge at Turf Moor.