“Would be a huge upgrade” – QPR keen to prize away Milwall player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are eyeing a move for Millwall right-sided defender Danny McNamara, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old had a breakthrough year in 2021/22 and cemented his place as the Championship club’s first choice right wing-back.

New R’s boss Michael Beale wants to strengthen at full-back and McNamara is on his radar but would he be a good signing? And would Millwall let him go?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

McNamara would be a huge upgrade on Osman Kakay at right-back or right wing-back, but this is a non-starter for me.

The Millwall academy graduate is a crucial part of the next generation at The Den, who will be expected to step up following the departure of Jed Wallace, and despite only having one year remaining on his deal, it is hard to see the Lions selling.

They were so confident in his ability last term that they were happy to loan out, and now sell, Mahlon Romeo, making McNamara an obvious starter.

To a direct rival in pushing for the play-offs as well, I really cannot see it to be honest.

It would be a smart addition, but they would have to pay way over the odds for the Lions to even consider offloading McNamara.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for QPR. Since coming into the side, McNamara has shown his quality at Millwall proving his defensive reliability.

However, having scored twice and provided two assists last season as well, it’s clear the player has an eye for the attacking side of the game which makes him a great asset in any side.

Given he is still only 23 years old, it’s no surprise that there is interest in him from QPR. He’s shown plenty of potential whilst still having the space to develop further.

However, I can’t see Millwall letting him go easily this summer. Gary Rowett’s team are eyeing a promotion push next season meaning they need all the strength they can get in their side.

There’s no direct competition for McNamara’s spot in the Millwall side so I would find it surprising if Rowett was willing to let him go this summer.

Declan Harte

McNamara is a relatively important player for Millwall so it would be a surprise if the Lions let him go easily this summer.

However, if QPR can offer an attractive deal for the wing-back then there is every chance they could lure him to Loftus Road.

He would be a good signing for QPR as it would strengthen the team, and it would weaken a potential promotion rival.

At 23, he also still has the potential to continue improving as he already has in the last couple of seasons which gives him great long-term value for whichever club he plays for next season.