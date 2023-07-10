According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Derby are keen on a move for forward Matt Godden of Coventry City.

Godden scored eight and assisted a further four from 30 Championship games for the Sky Blues last season, helping them to a play-off finish, before suffering heartbreak in the final against Luton Town on penalties.

The centre-forward has been with Mark Robins' side since 2019, after arriving from Peterborough United for a reported fee of around £750,000.

However, the 31-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which expires in 2024.

Derby County will be disappointed to have lost David McGoldrick to Notts County this summer, and are in the market for further striking options, having already signed Conor Washington from Rotherham United.

McGoldrick is a sizeable hole to fill, though, with the experienced forward proving to be a big hit at Pride Park last campaign, netting 22 goals and registering six assists for the Rams in League One.

It is also being reported by Nixon that Coventry themselves are keen on signing Billy Sharp, which could potentially pave the way for Godden's exit.

Godden has scored 41 goals in 115 games under Mark Robins, and his credentials at League One level are also strong. The experienced striker has contributed to 33 goals across 73 games at third tier level.

What's Carlton Palmer's verdict on Derby's move for Coventry's Matt Godden?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Godden would be an excellent addition for Derby if they can convince the 31-year-old to drop into League One.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Derby are looking at centre-forward Matty Godden from Coventry City.

"Coventry City would not want to lose him but he's approaching 32 and also in the final year of his contract, so they may well look to cash-in.

"Should Derby be able to convince him to drop down to League One, this would be a huge signing.

"[He has hit] double figures regularly, you would think he would be 20 goals or more in League One.

"It would be a very, very good signing if Derby pull this off."

Godden has scored 26 goals and collected a further eight assists from 82 appearances at Championship level.

Would Matt Godden be a good signing for Derby from Coventry?

Godden would be a decent signing for Derby, as he is more of a natural finisher than Washington, and should help replace the goals of McGoldrick.

Godden is unlikely to match McGoldrick's return of 25 goals from last season, and is perhaps not as good in terms of his all round technical quality, but is a proven, seasoned finisher now.

Although he has not been prolific in the Championship, he has frequently hit double digits in his career, and the step down to League One would surely be one Godden could take in his stride.

Coventry would be losing a key part of their dressing room, more than a key player in general, but perhaps will be minded to cash-in whilst they can still get a fee for Godden.