‘Would be a huge risk’ – New contender emerges for Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job: The verdict

Thorsten Fink has entered the running to be the new Sheffield Wednesday manager, a per the Star.

Fink, 53, has managed various clubs in and around Europe having had stints at the likes of Basel, Hamburger SV, FC Ingolstadt, whilst his most recent spell as manager came at Vissel Kobe in Japan.

The 53-year-old won the Swiss Super League twice with Basel, and has experience of managing in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Fink is well known for his playing career at Bayern Munich where he made 150 appearances for the German giants, winning the Champions League in the process.

The Owls are on the hunt for a new manager after the dismissal of Tony Pulis after only 45 days in charge, in which he won just one of his 10 Championship games in charge.

So, what do you make of the news linking Sheffield Wednesday with Thorsten Fink? Would he be a good potential Pulis replacement?

The team here at FLW have their say…

Ned Holmes

I can’t say this appointment fills me with that much confidence.

Clearly, Fink has excellent pedigree as a player and he’s had some success as a manager to – with Basel and more recently Vissel Kobe.

That said, Wednesday are in a very, very difficult situation and having disposed of Tony Pulis already, appointing the German would be a huge risk.

You just can’t say how he’ll take to life with the Owls in the Championship, which would make it a huge risk given that they’re in a proper relegation battle at the moment.

Phil Spencer

I just can’t see this one happening.

Thorsten Fink is a big name in the football world after thriving during his playing days with Bayern Munich.

Since then he had managed a number of top clubs around the world including the likes of Basel, Grasshoppers and most recently, Vissel Kobe.

While he would certainly bring a wealth of experience to Hillsborough, it just seems a bit random to me.

He’d face a big test in adapting to life in the Championship and with results needed as soon as possible I think that Sheffield Wednesday need a much safer pair of hands.

That’s why this is a deal that just doesn’t add up.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure this would be the right move.

Fink does have some reputable clubs on his managerial CV, but I’m not convinced that he would be the right fit for Sheffield Wednesday at this moment in time.

The Owls need someone that has experience in English football, as the Championship is well-known for being a tough league to compete in for a manager with little experience at this level.

I’m not doubting Fink’s capabilities as a manager, but I think there are better, and safer options out there for Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to appoint Tony Pulis’ successor.